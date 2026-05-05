Indian links at Met Gala 2026: A little bit palace, a little bit gallery

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The first Monday of May each year is when fashion stops playing safe, as the world’s style set gathers at New York’s Met Gala. In recent years, India has been stepping in, not as a guest, but as part of the conversation. And for Met Gala 2026, the Indian contingent that climbed those famous steps – from Bollywood royalty to actual royalty – rewrote every rule about what it means to bring heritage to the world’s most watched red carpet.

Let us begin where the conversation began: with Karan Johar making his long-awaited Met debut. The filmmaker who has spent decades dressing Bollywood’s biggest stars for their biggest moments finally stepped into the frame himself, wearing a custom Manish Malhotra creation inspired by the paintings of Raja Ravi Varma. A vintage jacket layered beneath a hand-painted cape, the look was cinematic in the truest sense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2026 (@metgalaofficial_)

“Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I’ve always tried to do in cinema,” Johar said on Instagram. “He painted feelings.”

Johar thanked his “oldest partner in crime and fashion,” Manish Malhotra, saying “you made me feel like a canvas for your art.”

A canvas, indeed. Someone frame it.

Manish Malhotra, for his part, did not merely send a client up those steps. He walked them himself, a designer ascending the same stairs as his own muse, which felt like the most satisfying kind of symmetry. Fashion as art, and the artist, present.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Isha Ambani, a Met veteran by now, remains in a class entirely her own. She strode out regally in a gold-and-silver sari with embroidered detail, a blouse dripping with jewellery (from her mother, she declared, pieces presented to her at milestone moments like the birth of her kids), and of course, a few million dollars around her neck. All lovely, only to be added a bit later with a sculptural cape that stood over her head like the many-faced snake head of Sheshnaag, and which cascaded uncomfortably down her shoulders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gupta (@gauravguptaofficial)

Simone Ashley arrived draped in silver chains – an echo, perhaps, of Vasantasena, the courtesan played by Rekha in Utsav (1984), who famously wore gold chains as costume. Or, if that’s too far back, think Amber Rose at the 2014 VMAs. Either way, the jury on Simone – sometimes called a modern-day Rekha – is still out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Natasha Poonawalla, who approaches each Met Gala the way a sculptor approaches a block of marble, arrived this year in a collaboration between artist Marc Quinn and Dolce & Gabbana, bringing together art and fashion in a sculptural creation that embodied the evening’s theme with forensic precision. A giant white moth orchid, the intent was to bring in ‘a moment of peace’ to the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Ananya Birla made her own striking debut, arriving in a custom Robert Wun black couture look featuring a structured jacket with a dramatic peplum and voluminous pleated skirt, paired with a sculptural metallic face mask by artist Subodh Gupta. Hidden identity, visible power. If that is not the Costume Art theme distilled into a single silhouette, nothing is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

And then, the moment the fashion world did not know it needed: Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur gliding onto the carpet in a Prabal Gurung creation for her Met debut. She honoured her roots in a vintage chiffon saree once owned by her famous great grandmother Maharani Gayatri Devi. “Our home city Jaipur’s colour is pink, so this attire is also an ode to our home city,” she said. She completed the look with pearls inspired by Maharani Gayatri Devi. One saree. Three generations of women. An entire story told without a single word spoken.

The Maharaja of Jaipur, Padmanabh Singh aka Pacho, followed in equal splendour, embodying that particular brand of effortless royal elegance that reminds you some people are simply born knowing how to wear a room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Meanwhile, across the carpet… more Met Gala 2026 Indian links

We couldn’t help thinking India when we saw Beyonce’s headgear; SZA in her yellow (lehenga-inspired?) outfit, complete with beads on the head; when Tyla appeared, shaking her hips like a blue peacock in Delhi’s Sunder Nursery; when Doechii arrived in burgundy chiffon and in a move nobody saw coming, stepped barefoot onto the carpet with cascading anklets and complete, unapologetic conviction, and when Hailey Bieber flaunted her custom Saint Laurent ensemble with gold bodice, cobalt blue skirt and, er, ‘cape’ around the neck – which you and I would call a plain old dupatta.

READ ALSO: Met Gala 2025: Indian links