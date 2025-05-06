Met Gala 2025: Indian celebrities shine, media fails

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Met Gala has always been known for its blend of fashion and spectacle, but this year, as more Indian celebrities graced the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art than ever before, it also revealed the lingering gaps in inclusivity and cultural respect on the global stage.

While the event is unmistakably rooted in Western pop culture, the attendance reflected a growing globalisation with several prominent names from the Indian film and fashion industries making appearances. Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Diljit Dosanjh were amongst the A-listers at the event accompanied with their designers and others like Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawala showcased the best of fashion. However, the livestream coverage told a different story. Despite their star power and stunning outfits, Indian celebrities were barely featured on the official broadcast. Instead, the spotlight was disproportionately given to personalities more familiar to a Western audience. If the Met Gala truly seeks to be an international event, then treating global guests as afterthoughts undercuts the very diversity it appears to champion, especially with a theme that honours Black fashion.

One particularly disheartening moment involved Shah Rukh Khan, SRK, the most popular man on Earth. In what should have been a celebratory and respectful interview moment, he was instead met with a cold and dismissive line of questioning, including a tired “are you nervous?” The interaction, led by interviewers La La Anthony and Teyana Taylor, showed a glaring lack of awareness about his stature in global cinema. Fortunately, designer Sabyasachi stepped in mid-interview to clarify who Khan is and highlight the cultural blind spot.

This mishandling wasn’t an isolated case. Met Gala 2025 marked a significant milestone, with the largest-ever representation of Indian stars at the Met Gala and yet, the respect and attention paid to them did not reflect that milestone. It raises a larger question about how India and its people are still perceived on international platforms.

Nonetheless, the Indian attendees brought their fashion A-game and celebrated heritage with style. SRK was accompanied by his designer Sabyasachi wearing an all black outfit with a long cape, Kiara Advani made her Met Gala debut wearing a custom Gaurav Gupta gown that perfectly framed her pregnancy glow. It was Diljit Dosanjh who turned heads in a regal Maharaja of Patiala-inspired look by designer Prabal Gurung, becoming one of the first turban-wearing Sikh men to attend the event – an iconic moment that will hopefully become a tradition.

As always, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, forever the torchbearer for Indian representation in Hollywood attended in a whimsical polka-dot Mary Poppins-esque outfit, hand-in-hand with husband Nick Jonas in custom Oliver Rousteing.

Philanthropist and fashion mainstay Isha Ambani also made her return, this time in a striking Anamika Khanna creation, complemented by a Cartier necklace that once belonged to the Maharaja of Nawanagar. Fashion lovers and film buffs alike may have noticed its striking resemblance to The Toussaint, the necklace at the centre of Ocean’s 8, a film ironically set at the Met Gala.

While it’s refreshing to witness this surge of South Asian presence at fashion’s most exclusive night, it’s equally important for organisers and media to treat these moments with the respect they deserve. If you’re going to include international guests, they should be celebrated just as loudly as their Western counterparts. Met Gala 2025

