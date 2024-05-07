Indian links at Met Gala 2024

Reading Time: 5 minutes

We’ve just finished gawking at the Met Gala 2024 red carpet, marvelling at the outrageous outfits each celebrity has pulled off on those famous stairs.

Director, Anna Wintour set the red carpet theme this year to “Garden of Time” – of which we saw wildly different interpretations, some hitting the mark and some missing it by a mile.

The theme is set to complement the collection of the costume exhibition that the celebs get to see, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City’s annual fundraiser, which this year is titled ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’.

Amid those tiny waists (Kim Kardashian), tree embodiments (Lana Del Ray) and costume changes (Zendaya), we kept our eyes peeled to see the desi invitees from the arts and business worlds – and were not disappointed!

A good-ish representation of Indian stars climbed the stairs this year, such as Mindy Kaling and Alia Bhatt, proudly presenting their outfits.

1. Alia Bhat in Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Bollywood royalty Alia Bhatt decided to go somewhat sanskari this year, wearing a hand-embroidered saree by magician Sabyasachi Mukherjee (who also designed her wedding saree) that took 1,906 hours to make! She explained, “There is nothing more timeless than a saree.” We couldn’t agree more! Her outfit this year boasted a lot more colour than her last, a pearly-white ball gown by Prabal Gurung. With matching hair sparkles, Alia looked like a princess out of an Indian fairy tale.

Here’s what people had to say:

2. Mindy Kaling in Gaurav Gupta and Shukra Jewellery

Mindy Kaling, with her wit and charm, has solidified herself as an Indian icon in Hollywood, breaking barriers and paving the way for diverse representation on screen. And she continued this tradition at the Met Gala. Wearing an elegant piece named the “Melting flower of time” by Gaurav Gupta, she accessorised with jewellery by Shukra. Talk about representation! The swirls and the sculptural elements in the outfit were signature Gaurav Gupta.

Here’s what the reactions were:

3. Sudha Reddy in Tarun Tahilani

The wife of MEIL manufacturing founder P.V. Krishna Reddy, Sudha Reddy dazzles in opulence, donning a bespoke gown that delicately whispers her billionaire status. Her ensemble is crowned by a whopping, personally-owned, 180-carat necklace, subtly reminding onlookers of her affluent stature. Designed by Tarun Tahilani, the dress was handmade by 80 artisans and took over 4500 hours to make. She’s outdone Alia Bhatt in this department (hers only took 1406 hours).

4. Mona Patel in Iris Van Herpen

Entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist, Mona Patel served looks left, right and centre with her custom Iris Van Herpen outfit, styled by Law Roach (Zendaya’s stylist). The outfit, boasting fluttering butterflies down both arms, has taken the Mets green carpet by storm and we are loving her for it! With its unconventional nature and pure elegance, it’s safe to say this is the winner of the night.

Here’s what people had to say:

5. Simone Ashley in Prabal Garung

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere this month, Simone Ashley, representing Indian flair in Bridgerton, chose to go with Prabal Garung for the Met. Known for the show’s stunning costumes, her outfit seems subdued and out of sync with the gala’s theme – although it was true to her own usual style. Nonetheless, her presence here served as a reminder of the importance of diverse representation in the entertainment industry. As fans, we stand by her, appreciating her contribution to breaking barriers.

6. Ambika Mod in Loewe

Ambika Mod graces her debut at the Met Gala 2024 in a monochrome Loewe gown. Known for her captivating portrayal of Emma in runaway hit One Day, she’s already a force in the industry. While her outfit might not have been the flashiest, her presence spoke volumes again, representing Indian talent on this global stage. We’re cheering her on as she continues to shine!

Here’s the reactions:

7. Natasha Poonawalla in Christian Louboutin

Natasha Poonawalla’s Met Gala ensemble missed the mark, resembling a tangled web rather than a garden of time. Despite her penchant for bold fashion choices, this look did not quite capture our hearts – or even, according to us, the theme’s essence. Its chaotic aesthetic clashes with that of the soft and elegant hues of the theme. Here’s to hoping for a more cohesive interpretation from the style maven.

Despite varying interpretations of the theme at the Met Gala 2024, we think our desi stars stood out with their contributions, reinforcing the importance of diversity and representation in the entertainment industry. As we applaud their achievements, we anticipate continued excellence and innovation from the Indian community at future Met Galas and beyond.

READ ALSO: Gender-agnostic fashion shines at India Couture Week