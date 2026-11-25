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Every December, Sydney and Melbourne airports fill with families flying to India for the shaadi season, suitcases heavy with lehengas, gifts and, in many cases, gold. This year there is an extra reason to pack a few bangles: gold has fallen sharply. After touching a record of about US$5,608 an ounce in January 2026, the spot price slid to around US$3,586 by 20 November, its lowest level in more than a year. Today it stands at $ AUD 5424.19 per Troy Ounce (31.1 grams).

For families buying wedding jewellery, that dip looks like an opportunity. But before you fly, it pays to know exactly how much gold Indian Customs will let you bring in, what is free, and what will cost you. The rules changed this year, and many travellers are still working off the old ones.

The duty-free allowance: now by weight, not value

If you have lived abroad for more than a year, you can carry gold jewellery into India duty-free up to a fixed weight: 40 grams for women and 20 grams for men and other passengers.

That is the headline change in India’s Baggage Rules 2026, which took effect on 2 February 2026 and replaced the 2016 rules. Under the old system, the allowance was capped by both weight and value: 20 grams up to Rs 50,000 for men and 40 grams up to Rs 1,00,000 for women. As gold prices soared, many travellers found themselves over the value cap while well under the weight limit. The new rules scrap the value cap entirely.

Passenger Duty-free gold jewellery Condition Women 40 g Lived abroad more than 1 year Men and other passengers 20 g Lived abroad more than 1 year

The allowance is per person, so a family of four can each carry their own share. It covers jewellery only, and it sits separately from India’s general duty-free allowance for other goods, which rose to Rs75,000 under the same rules.

Carrying more: up to 1 kg, but you pay duty

You can bring up to 1 kg of gold per person, but everything above the duty-free allowance is taxed, and the tax went up this year.

Under Customs Notification No. 45/2025, an eligible passenger who has stayed abroad for at least six months can import up to 1 kg of gold in baggage, in any form, including jewellery, coins and bars. The 1 kg is a ceiling, not a free allowance. Only the 20 g or 40 g of jewellery is duty-free; the rest attracts customs duty.

On 13 May 2026, India raised the concessional duty on gold from 6% to 15%, made up of 10% basic customs duty and a 5% cess. Passengers who do not meet the eligibility conditions pay a much higher rate. Two conditions matter most:

Duty must be paid in foreign currency. Carry Australian dollars or a card that can pay in a convertible currency. Rupees will not do.

The 1 kg cap is the same for everyone. Unlike the duty-free allowance, it does not differ for men and women.

A worked example: a woman who has lived in Melbourne for five years brings 100 g of gold jewellery. The first 40 g is free. Duty is charged on the remaining 60 g at 15% of its assessed value, payable in foreign currency at the airport.

Who qualifies, including OCI holders

The gold concessions apply to passengers of Indian origin and Indian passport holders, so most Indian-Australians are covered, whether they hold an Indian passport, an OCI card or an Australian passport with Indian heritage.

What decides your allowance is how long you have lived abroad:

Time living abroad What you can bring More than 1 year 40 g (women) or 20 g (men) of jewellery duty-free, plus up to 1 kg in total at the concessional duty 6 months to 1 year Up to 1 kg at the concessional duty; no gold-specific duty-free allowance Less than 6 months No gold concessions; dutiable gold is charged at the higher, non-concessional rate

Short trips back to India during your stay abroad can affect eligibility, so recent arrivals and international students should check their dates carefully before relying on the six-month or one-year rule.

What doesn’t count as duty-free

The duty-free allowance is for jewellery you wear or carry as ornaments, and nothing else.

Bars, coins and biscuits. Gold in any form other than ornaments is excluded from the free allowance and must be declared. It can still come in under the 1 kg rule, with duty paid.

24-carat jewellery. Customs can treat pure 24-carat pieces as a commercial import rather than personal jewellery. Wedding sets in 22 carat are far less likely to raise questions.

Diamonds and gemstones. Stones set in jewellery are assessed separately from the gold weight.

Carrying for someone else. The allowance is for your own bona fide baggage. Gold handed to you to carry for a relative or acquaintance can land you in trouble, and smuggling cases at Indian airports routinely end in confiscation and penalties.

At the airport: green or red channel

If all your gold is within the duty-free allowance, walk through the green channel; if any of it is dutiable, declare it and use the red channel.

The green channel is only for passengers carrying nothing dutiable. Walking through it with gold over your limit is treated as non-declaration, which is where most travellers get into serious trouble. Declaring openly and paying duty is always cheaper than having gold seized.

To make clearance smooth

Fill in the customs declaration with details of your gold, your flight and how long you have lived abroad.

Carry proof of residence abroad, such as your Australian visa, OCI card or passport stamps.

Keep purchase receipts or valuation certificates for new jewellery, with weight and purity listed.

If you are bringing family heirlooms, old photos of you wearing them can help show they are personal jewellery, not new stock.

Disclaimer: This article is general information only and does not constitute legal, financial or customs advice. Customs rules, duty rates and allowances in India and Australia can change at short notice, and how they apply depends on your individual circumstances. Gold prices quoted are indicative and were accurate at the time of writing. Before you travel, verify the latest rules with the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in India and the Australian Border Force, or speak to your airline or a qualified adviser. Entering India with gold

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