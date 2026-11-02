Indian Link Loves: Our November Favourites

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November 2026 favourites

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Are You With Me Now, Hanif Kureishi’s dazzling follow-up to his first memoir Shattered, reflects on his journey to adapting to a “new normal,” after a horrific injury that left him paralysed. Utterly dependent on his loved ones, Kureishi wrestles with his own fears, his ego and the new dynamics which emerge within his family as a result. Brutally honest, yet lightened by his characteristic humour, what shines through this autobiography is his unbelievable resilience as he refuses to let go of the one thing which gives him agency: writing.

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Already with its fair share of sceptics and fans, Nitesh Tiwari’s imagining of the Ramayana is going to be the most talked about film of November, regardless of whether it’s a hit or flop. With a star-studded cast, music from legends A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, VFX by DNEG (Blade Runner, Dune, Spider-Man) and a whopping Rs 2000 crore budget (just for Part 1), the film has already broken records on multiple fronts. If the values of this epic are brought to life as beautifully as the flying elephants seen in the trailer, then it might just make history.

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W.i.S.H is the Indian girl group we wish we had growing up. Modelled off the K-Pop formula, the group boasts high intensity dance breaks and catchy tunes which could rival that of KATSEYE. Their recent releases “Doori” and “Kasoor” may follow the mainstream pop formula beat by beat, but each member adds their own twist. Both songs exude girl power through playful lyrics and powerful vocals. Influenced by the West, yet firmly rooted in their culture, it’s clear the group is carving out a niche for themselves that could see them become an international sensation. November 2026 favourites

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by SBS Food (@sbsfood)

Add spice to your Diwali sweet spread with MasterChef winner Justin Narayan’s barfi-spiced caramel slice. The twist in this dish lies in the indulgent caramel layer where vanilla, cardamom and nutmeg are added to a mixture made of condensed milk, butter and sugar. This is then stirred on the stove until it turns into a golden-brown colour and added to a shortbread base. Add a layer of chocolate, let it chill in the fridge, serve and then witness your unwitting guests try and put a finger on why the dish tastes so familiar.

READ ALSO: Indian films releasing in November 2026