Indian films releasing in November 2026

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Indian films in November 2026

RAMAYANA: PART 1 (In cinemas) | Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam

Starring: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash

Before the epic war comes the ultimate test of devotion and righteousness. This mega multilingual, the first of a two-part retelling, follows Prince Rama (Kapoor) from his warrior training to his marriage to Sita (Pallavi). Betrayal forces Rama into 14 years of exile, before Ravana abducts Sita, setting the stage for a cosmic battle between good and evil.

Releasing 5 Nov

MOOKUTHI AMMAN 2 (In cinemas) | Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Starring: Nayanthara, Regina Cassandra

When gods, demons and a 2000-year-old royal secret collide, humanity faces annihilation. From an ancient queen’s sacrifice to a present-day town terrorised by mythical demons, a dark force threatens Earth in this multilingual film. Enter a hilariously timid cop (Cassandra) who inadvertently becomes humanity’s unlikely saviour, alongside the fierce Goddess Mookuthi Amman (Nayanthara), descending to unleash divine fury and destroy evil.

Releasing 6 Nov

SCENE (In cinemas) | Tamil

Starring: Suriya, Naslen

No badge. No backup. No sanity. Eccentric ex-DSP Inbaraj (Suriya) is illegally hired to track down a rogue officer, assembling a wildly unqualified crew to crack the case. Their investigation plunges them into the criminal underworld, where they encounter Eeswaran (Naslen), a psychopath hiding behind an innocent face. Outwitting him will take Inbaraj’s most chaotic mind games – and sheer madness.

Releasing 6 Nov

STUDENT OF THE YEAR: AFTER DARK (JioHotstar) | Hindi

Starring: Shanaya Kapoor, Divik Sharma, Manya Grover

Forget candy-floss glamour. The SOTY universe turns deadly when St. Teresa’s queen bee Aayesha Malik (Kapoor) dies mysteriously. Refusing to believe it was an accident, her twin Aditi (Kapoor again) goes undercover in the cut-throat Student of the Year competition to find her killer. Amid sinister roommates, bitter exes and treacherous friends, this adrenaline-fuelled Hindi thriller delivers a deadly campus whodunnit.

Releasing 13 Nov

BACHELOR PARTY D’EUX (In cinemas) | Malayalam

Starring: Naslen, Kunchacko Bohan

The 2012 Malayalam cult classic finally gets its successor and it is all things explosive and high-octane! A band of honour-bound thieves, led by Dheeraj (Boban) and Sony (Naslen), find themselves embroiled in an deadly underworld gridlock when a routine money heist plummets into a blood-soaked nightmare. Yet despite everything, the fierce brotherhood refuses to leave a single man behind. Bachelor Party D’EUX gives us a intense, brutal race for survival where loyalty is the single law that prevails.

Releasing 19 Nov

AAKASAMLO OKA TARA (In cinemas) | Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi

Starring: Dulquer Salmaan, Satvika Veeravalli

Kalpana (Veeravalli) is done serving tea. She wants to launch rockets. This uplifting Telugu sci-fi comedy follows a small-town rebel defying her traditional family to pursue her astronaut dreams. Cheered on by her biggest supporter, husband Krishna (Salmaan), she battles obstacles and self-doubt in this multilingual feel-good story of love, ambition and reaching for the stars.

Releasing 20 Nov

SURYAA: ANT SE AARAMBH TAK (In cinemas) | Hindi

Starring: Sunny Deol, Ravi Kishan

A dead body never lies. For retired cop Suryaa (Deol), his ex-wife’s sudden death and daughter’s life-threatening illness reveal a chilling connection: a multimillion-dollar organ-harvesting racket concealed within a seemingly flawless hospital system. Forced out of self-destructive isolation, Suryaa races against time to expose the truth in this gritty, gut-wrenching investigative Hindi thriller about corruption, loss and justice. Indian films in November 2026

Releasing 20 Nov

SATHYAVAN SAVITHRI (In cinemas) | Tamil

Starring: Keerthy Suresh, Mysskin

What happens when the law becomes a weapon? This fast-paced Tamil legal drama follows a brilliant defence lawyer (Suresh) battling personal demons while tackling a career-defining case. Facing a cynical senior advocate (Mysskin) who protects wrongdoers, she enters a fierce courtroom battle of wits. With justice rigged against her, breaking the rules may be the only way to save a life.

Releasing 20 Nov

PRATAP (In cinemas) | Hindi

Starring: Amit Sadh, Eesha Deol

Mumbai’s deadliest protector becomes its most hunted prey in this Hindi thriller when a leaked custody-death video implicates celebrated encounter specialist Pratap Ranade (Sadh) in murder. Stripped of his badge and imprisoned alongside criminals he once arrested, Pratap faces betrayal, family turmoil and a sinister state conspiracy. To survive, he must confront a dark secret from his past and expose a corrupt system. Indian films in November 2026

Releasing 20 Nov

KAALI KHETI (In cinemas) | Hindi

Starring: Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar

They say the soil remembers every crime. In this unsettling Hindi folk-horror thriller, a weathered patriarch (Shroff) guards farmland cursed by generations of tragedy. When a menacing outsider (Kelkar) arrives, long-buried secrets and sinister agricultural rituals surface, shattering the village’s fragile peace. Steeped in ancestral folklore and dread, the film reveals that some land grows more than crops.

Releasing 20 Nov

GUNMAASTER G9 (In cinemas) | Hindi

Starring: Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Desmukh, Aparshakti Khurrana

A Glock 9 in his holster and a prayer to Lord Shiva on his lips – meet Eshwar (Hashmi), a humble farmer who is forced into a path of vengeance and rage when a ruthless gang threatens his family. Little did everyone know that behind his quiet self lies a dangerous past he had vowed to leave behind. Entering a bullet-riddled underworld where hazards loom in every corner, Eshwar’s fight to protect those he loves makes for some proper nail-biting action and intense drama. Because when love is on the line, rules are nothing.

Releasing 27 Nov

YEH PREM MOL LIYA (In cinemas) | Hindi

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari

When modern love crashes headfirst into a massive joint Indian family, the price of finding a soulmate can be rather hefty. Music composer Prem (Khurrana) falls head over heels for Purva (Sharvari) – a heartwarming little love story, but wait… it can’t be that simple now, can it?

Soon, their progressive ideologies create major friction when their two traditional families come face to face during grand wedding celebrations and rituals. Warm, funny and full of heart, this is the Bollywood rom-com about relationships, compromise and unconditional love.

Releasing 27 Nov

MYSAA (In cinemas) | Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

Starring: Rashmika Mandanna

A daughter’s promise. A warrior’s rage. An unfaltering battle. With a blood-soaked spear in her hand and an unyielding ache for answers in her chest, fierce Gond tribal warrior Mysaa (Mandanna) transforms into a one-woman army to shield herself and her people from external predatory forces. Packed with vigorous combat and raw emotions, this sleek pan-India epic brings a powerful war for survival where resilience is forged in fire.

Releasing 27 Nov

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