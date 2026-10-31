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Aries: March 21 – April 20
|Singles should be clear about their intentions before pursuing romance; friend-zoning and love rarely mix. Those seeking better career opportunities should start applying, while a passion project could bring financial rewards. Unexpected support may come your way, professionally or personally. Work through your inner turmoil and don’t hesitate to seek help. Consider a second opinion on health concerns. Those hoping to marry may face further delays, but patience will serve them well. Clarity and self-awareness will help you navigate the weeks ahead.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|A month of abundance awaits Taureans. Singles may meet someone through work or social gatherings. Finances improve, with prospects of a better-paying job and opportunities to showcase your work. Those recovering from a breakup should channel their energies into work to ease loneliness. Avoid excessive drinking and substance abuse. Using your talents to help others will bring long-term rewards. Recognise your weaknesses, build on your strengths and make the most of the promising opportunities coming your way this month.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|Knights signify fast-moving energy, so expect decisions or events to unfold sooner than anticipated. Those planning a move may relocate closer to their childhood home, while singles could encounter someone with soulmate potential. Business support arrives even before you seek it. Difficult colleagues may cause temporary stress, but don’t let them affect your mood or energy. Income flows from multiple sources, bringing financial stability. Avoid rushing important decisions or anticipating problems before they arise. Trust the timing of events and stay grounded.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|A stressful month lies ahead, but you’ll forge ahead regardless. New romance may blossom, while a fresh idea at work receives appreciation. Family disputes could finally end. Make time for yourself, unplug digitally and meditate to calm an overactive mind; many worries may be unfounded. Watch fluctuating energy levels and consider supplements if needed. Self-employed individuals may adopt new ways of working. Some longstanding issues will find resolution, while others persist. Stay resilient and focus on what you can control.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|Drawing the card representing your zodiac sign doubles the intensity of its message. Spiritual pursuits, social gatherings and encounters with like-minded people feature prominently. Singles may find unexpected romance, or a secret admirer could reveal their feelings. Professionals and the self-employed can expect a boost at work, while troubled relationships may end. Avoid impulsive spending. Your manifestation powers are strong, so dare to dream big. Believe in yourself, make that wish and trust the universe to help bring it to fruition.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|Drawing the Aquarius card brings out Virgo’s practical, rational side. Weigh the pros and cons carefully before making decisions and trust logic over emotion. Singles may meet an Aquarian or someone from a creative field. Drive cautiously and keep unnecessary expenses in check. Your mind is your greatest asset this month, so use it wisely and avoid letting feelings cloud your judgement. A recurring mild infection may respond to alternative therapy, but seek medical advice if symptoms persist.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
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Singles may meet someone who brings excitement back into their lives, while someone you know could reunite with an ex. Professionals and the self-employed feel motivated as past efforts bring rewards and fresh ideas emerge. Planning a family gathering may prove stressful. Avoid excessive sun exposure. Finances improve modestly, while a willingness to learn promises long-term benefits. Be patient rather than forcing change; circumstances will gradually improve. Trust the process and allow things to unfold at their own pace.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|Unstable circumstances call for caution. Your pursuit of perfection may not always be appreciated at work, where office politics and underhand dealings could cause stress. Prioritise tasks and tackle them systematically. Singles remain firm about their expectations in a partner. Be discerning about whom you trust and keep professional progress private. Stay alert to breast lumps and seek medical advice for any changes. Rest can ease aches and pains. Clear thinking and a measured approach will help resolve problems.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|This month calls for planning your next career move and upgrading your skills. Singles should tread carefully, as a new romantic interest may already be married. An ex could seek reconciliation, while a mentor or secret admirer may bring unexpected opportunities. Family disagreements begin to ease, and the self-employed can expect higher profits. Eat well to maintain energy levels. Trust your instincts if an offer feels questionable. Do your homework, avoid hasty decisions and move forward with caution and confidence.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|Wishes you’re manifesting could materialise by next spring. A family announcement involving an engagement, marriage or pregnancy may bring joy. Address lingering emotional wounds through inner child healing and examine recurring patterns to avoid self-sabotage. Your ideas at work receive well-deserved recognition, while side hustles could boost your income. Stay open to fresh opportunities and embrace new ways of thinking. With self-awareness, optimism and a willingness to change, you’ll move closer to fulfilling your dreams.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
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What must you release, and which patterns keep repeating? An unexpected event may prompt you to reassess your values and actions. You’ll find the strength to navigate sudden upheavals, while opportunities for financial gain emerge. Marriages may face challenges, and jobseekers could receive promising offers. Prioritise rest and distance yourself from people who drain your energy. Reflect on what no longer serves you, embrace change with grace and surrender to a higher power. Trust your resilience to see you through.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
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November brings stress from unfinished tasks, unresolved conflicts and possible betrayal or relationship breakdowns. Before blaming others, examine your own actions and confront uncomfortable truths. Acknowledging mistakes and making amends, especially where you’ve hurt someone, will bring clarity. Some may face job losses, so build your savings as a precaution. The self-employed can expect profits despite challenges. If circumstances feel overwhelming, don’t lose hope. Difficult times won’t last forever, and things can improve with patience and self-reflection.