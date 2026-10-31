Singles should be clear about their intentions before pursuing romance; friend-zoning and love rarely mix. Those seeking better career opportunities should start applying, while a passion project could bring financial rewards. Unexpected support may come your way, professionally or personally. Work through your inner turmoil and

don’t

hesitate to seek help. Consider a second opinion on health concerns. Those hoping to marry may face further delays, but patience will serve them well. Clarity and self-awareness will help you navigate the weeks ahead.