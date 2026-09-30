Reading Time: 5 minutes
Aries: March 21 – April 20
|A major arcana indicates pre-destined events if you find yourself outgrowing a job, a relationship or a mindset, be aware that it is part of your soul’s journey. Singles won’t find the depth they seek in their current dates. Property matters get resolved. A dilemma at work will force a resolution and digital media could be involved. Slow down before your body forces you to. A confrontation about money will end in your favour. Walk away from drama on all fronts.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|A difficult month as things could go wrong in multiple ways – but they are divinely ordained. A divorce, trust issues in a relationship or a money crunch could come along. A betrayal could lead to a break-up for some. Watch out for road accidents and if recovering from one, you will receive compensation. When the Tower card appears, it is the universe deep cleansing your circle or environment. Let go of whatever leaves at this time. Despite disturbing circumstances, stay calm and confident.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|Strike a balance this month between expense and income. In a relationship, both parties are upset but talking about it can help. At work, approach an idea from a different perspective and it will get accepted. Expect things to get more difficult all around before settling down. A new person entering your life brings positive changes. This could lead to stress related ailments. Your current challenges are temporary and will get resolved soon. Stay calm and maintain a balance in all your affairs.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|The focus is on celebrations, healing, pets and self-love. Singles could be thinking of getting married, and a personal problem will get resolved sooner than expected. Your pet’s health could be a cause of concern. Communications will be all over the place so be careful with your words. Avoid bingeing on food or alcohol. Payments due to you will come in. Your contacts and social circle could lead to profitable deals. Work on your ideas and don’t let self-doubt bog you down.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|You draw the card for Aries but in reverse, which could mean that your actions could produce results a bit slower. In a relationship, don’t clam up but communicate for best results. Defer a decision to later, no matter which area of your life you are asking about right now. Money comes in from repeated business and new projects. Stress related headaches and backaches need a different approach. If you’ve outgrown a person, a job or a relationship, move on.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|A time to build a stronger foundation for whatever you are creating. Singles will soon meet enough people, that they will be spoilt for choice. At work, you get motivated due to a bonus, a new project or rewards for past efforts. Stepping out of your comfort zone will make you uneasy. Others will help you sort out your problems. An offer of financial help will considerably ease tension for you. Lie low and be grateful for small wins.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|Office politics, someone talking behind your back or deceiving you – any of this could happen to Librans in their birth month. An ex or an old friend could reappear in your life. No matter how tempting, you will not want to compromise at work. Avoid taking on more than you can handle. Watch who you open to because not everyone is on your side. Slow down, strike a balance between work and rest and stop looking for perfection in everything.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|Success is assured in your ventures as the universe rewards all your efforts. Singles might meet someone younger than them. You can expect support in your personal and professional life from family and friends. Take a break from work to pursue a hobby for a while. In a dispute, a payment is on the way to you. Helping others will help you too. Despite challenges, follow your dream, the rewards are guaranteed. An earlier idea or project you dropped could suddenly take off.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|A certain situation has stalled and is causing you anxiety. Singles will prefer to be alone than face disappointment again. Another source will guide you to turn a negative condition into a positive one. Anxiety can lead to fatigue and narrow your bandwidth so pick your battles accordingly. Money may be tight right now, but the situation will improve. Avoid unnecessary risks and focus your energy on your goals. Believe in yourself as you have the ability to succeed.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|Avoid taking on too many responsibilities this month as you could feel the strain. Singles could get ghosted, so it is better to move on. Avoid wasting time on a dead-end relationship. Additional burdens could be placed on you at work or by family. Stand your ground and say no. Some of you may look for a different line of work. If you feel run down, go slow and give your body the rest it needs. Finish pending errands before starting anything new.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
|Take that leap of faith towards what you desire is what the cards are telling you. New goals beckon and the universe is working on your behalf. Singles will be unsure about making a commitment or holding back for a while. A manifestation will appear, possibly before you voice it. Be thorough with paperwork. Money you expect will start coming in. Renewed confidence gives you the ability to drop what no longer serves your best interests. Let go and let God take charge.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
|Knights are fast moving energy and, it indicates that change is on the way. In this case, the way you think has to shift because it is causing unnecessary conflicts. Singles could get involved in a very passionate affair. A new person enters your life who could substantially help boost your career. Someone you know could be unwell. A new business opportunity that increases your income is on the anvil. Start new projects but avoid being argumentative.