Strike a balance this month between expense and income.

In a relationship, both parties are upset but talking about it can help. At work, approach an idea from

a different perspective

and it will get accepted.

Expect things to get more difficult all around before settling down. A new person entering your life brings positive changes. This could lead to stress related ailments. Your current challenges are temporary and will get resolved soon. Stay calm and

maintain

a balance in all your affairs

.