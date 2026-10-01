Indian films releasing in October 2026

BATHTHA (In cinemas) | Tamil
Starring: Vijay Sethupathi, Lijomol Jose
It’s 1986 in Madras, and a timid eight-year-old accidentally traps a feared gangster in a school toilet. Hunger and isolation spark an unlikely bond that changes them both. Contrasting a gritty underworld with gentle family dynamics, this gripping period drama looks beyond criminal reputations to reveal how sudden tragedy can push ordinary people into desperate circumstances – and how there’s often more than meets the eye.
Releasing 1 Oct
YEZHU KADAL YEZHU MALAI (In cinemas) | Tamil
Starring: Nivin Pauly, Soori, Anjali
One 8,000-year-old immortal. One Everyman. One train rat. Put them together on a train ride and you get a bizarre quest spanning centuries. Trippy and unorthodox, this genre-bending thriller swings between present day and ancient history, blurring mortality and human connection as an immortal chases closure for an ancient emotional wound.
Releasing 1 Oct
DUPAHIYA SEASON 2 (Prime Video) | Hindi
Starring: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora
Dhadakpur’s coveted “crime-free” streak is officially dead. The eccentric Jha family lands a lucrative mobile-tower deal, only for villagers to blame it for everything from tsunamis to typhoid. Add a man masquerading as a viral female influencer, a seven-day academic scam and a rogue investigator, and you have a volatile, unhinged small-town satire packed with laugh-out-loud chaos.
Releasing 1 Oct
SIGMA (In cinemas) | Tamil
Starring: Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah
An ordinary radio host Guru’s life takes a high-stakes turn when he accidentally gets embroiled in a ₹500-crore criminal underworld. Hand-in-hand with his partner Sam, Guru must navigate a dangerous labyrinth of traps, gambling rings, and countless double-crosses to take down a ruthless syndicate. Fast-paced and packed with adrenaline, watch as Guru breaks every rule in the book in this all-or-nothing adventure. Indian films in October 2026
Releasing 2 Oct
DRISHYAM: THE CONCLUSION (In cinemas) | Hindi
Starring: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat
The ultimate cat-and-mouse game reaches its gripping finale. Vijay Salgaonkar will do anything to protect his family, but the grieving Meera Deshmukh and a relentless investigator threaten his flawless web of alibis. Moving beyond the franchise’s signature slow-burn, this absorbing final chapter delivers nerve-wracking mental warfare as Vijay tries to outsmart the system one last time.
Releasing 2 Oct
PREM KEETANU (In cinemas) | Hindi
Starring: Veer Pahariya, Aafiya Sayed, Aparshakti Khurana
Welcome to Prem Keetanu: underachieving college friends juggling career stress, parental expectations and messy heartbreaks. When Vishal falls for Suhani, he finds himself competing with Ranjeet for her love. Breezy yet bittersweet, this relatable romcom captures young love, mistakes, self-acceptance, societal pressures and the sheer madness of growing up. Indian films in October 2026
Releasing 2 Oct
POOJA MERI JAAN (ZEE5) | Hindi
Starring: Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan
When Pooja rejects close friend Aniket’s proposal, his suicide plunges her into legal horror. Accused of abetment, she faces public scrutiny, blame and dangerous obsession. Enter sharp defence lawyer Sana, who must navigate conflicting accounts and deep-rooted prejudices to uncover the truth. Tense and hard-hitting, this courtroom thriller explores the disturbing line between love and fixation.
Releasing 2 Oct
#LOVE SEASON 1 (Netflix) | Tamil
Starring: Arjun Das, Aishwarya Lekshmi
Rival dating-app founders Tara and Matthew launch a 60-day challenge to test their theories about interpersonal attraction: deep compatibility versus raw chemistry. But as competition heats up, so do unexpected emotions. Authentic and feel-good, this romcom explores digital-age dating in all its chaos, warmth, intimacy and distance – and whether love can really be cracked by an algorithm.
Releasing 2 Oct
AADARSHA KUTUMBAM (AK 47) (In cinemas) | Telugu
Starring: Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty
Chittibabu and Swarna are a typical middle-class couple battling debt, stress and domestic chaos. A move to a fully furnished bungalow (No. 47) seems to transform their fortunes – until a dark secret emerges. Forced to protect his family, gentle Chittibabu turns unlikely action hero, AK-47 included. Sharp comedy, explosive action and family emotion collide in this appearance-versus-reality thriller.
Releasing 9 Oct
UDTA TEER (In cinemas) | Hindi
Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan
Pakistan’s top spy Bilal gets amnesia mid-mission and wakes up shouting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, convinced he’s an Indian counter-terrorism officer. Soon, he’s working against his own Pakistani handlers, egged on by a fellow operative. With the tagline “He remembers patriotism, he just forgot the country,” this riotous spy comedy serves up sharp political satire. Indian films in October 2026
Releasing 9 Oct
JAILER 2 (In cinemas) | Tamil
Starring: Rajinikanth, S.J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan
The iconic “Tiger” is back to finish what he started. Retired prison warden Muthuvel Pandian returns to action when a global syndicate turns prisons into war zones, pitting him against a dangerous new crime lord. Swapping slow-burn suspense for explosive action and dark comedy, this pulsing sequel promises a nerve-shredding battle for justice. Indian films in October 2026 Indian films in October 2026
Releasing 15 Oct
OM – CHAPTER 1: UDHIRAM (THE BLOOD WOOD) (In cinemas) | Tamil
Starring: Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela
Set in the forests of Tiruvannamalai, a routine arrest erupts a full-on, uncontrollable jungle war. When 20 innocent woodcutters are captured, a lone rebel fights to demolish a corrupt, systemic empire. Caught between violent police forces and an international kingpin, he must navigate a perilous maze of red sandalwood trafficking, agony and sudden betrayals. This is no ordinary mission – it’s a survival rebellion. Indian films in October 2026
Releasing 16 Oct (Tentative)
RANABAALI (In cinemas) | Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam
Starring: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Arnold Vosloo
A man-made famine, ten million deaths, and forgotten rebellions. Amid the Great Madras Famine (1854 -1878), warrior Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali rises against colonial oppression. Alongside wife Jayamma, he raids British grain reserves to feed the starving and confronts a merciless colonial officer. An epic homage to rebellion, resilience and communities standing against impossible odds.
Releasing 16 Oct
PRAHAAR: THE UNTOLD STORY OF UJJWAL NIKAM (In cinemas) | Hindi
Starring: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Lalit Prabhakar
The courtroom becomes a battleground in this charged biographical thriller. Public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam carries a nation’s expectations as he pursues the conviction of 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab. Driven by psychological warfare and legal tension, the film offers a gripping, deeply personal look at the immense burden behind a historic pursuit of justice. Indian films in October 2026
Releasing 16 Oct
NAYYI NAVELLI (In cinemas) | Hindi
Starring: Yami Gautam, Addinath Kothare
Dream daughter-in-law or family nightmare? New bride Mohini brings bliss to a chaotic Meerut household – until paranoid brother-in-law Bantu notices supernatural happenings and suspects she’s a daayan (witch). Blending hilarious family drama with eerie folklore, this horror-comedy promises a wickedly entertaining ride where domestic bliss may be hiding something decidedly sinister.
Releasing 16 Oct
PEHLA PYAAR DOOSRI BAAR (In cinemas) | Hindi
Starring: Alisha Chopra, Sargun Kaur Luthra, Sparsh Walia
Purane crush, paapi dost aur pehla pyaar making a comeback… what could possibly go right? Ten years after graduation, three friends reunite determined to confess their feelings to their first crushes. Packed with snappy banter, nostalgia and relationship red flags, this youthful romcom pits old memories against new realities. Can first love really return for round two?
Releasing 23 Oct
AKKA SEASON 1 (Netflix) | Hindi
Starring: Radhika Apte, Keerthy Suresh, Tanvi Azmi
Welcome to the 1980s in the fictional city of Pernuru, where gangster queens rule the lucrative gold trade. Led by two formidable women, their matriarchal empire faces a lethal threat when a mysterious outsider infiltrates. Swapping familiar mafia tropes for female power, this adrenaline-charged series hurtles into mayhem as the sisterhood confronts a choice: settle internal rivalries or face annihilation.
Releasing 30 Oct
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