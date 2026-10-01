Indian films releasing in October 2026

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BATHTHA (In cinemas) | Tamil

Starring: Vijay Sethupathi, Lijomol Jose

It’s 1986 in Madras, and a timid eight-year-old accidentally traps a feared gangster in a school toilet. Hunger and isolation spark an unlikely bond that changes them both. Contrasting a gritty underworld with gentle family dynamics, this gripping period drama looks beyond criminal reputations to reveal how sudden tragedy can push ordinary people into desperate circumstances – and how there’s often more than meets the eye.

Releasing 1 Oct

YEZHU KADAL YEZHU MALAI (In cinemas) | Tamil

Starring: Nivin Pauly, Soori, Anjali

One 8,000-year-old immortal. One Everyman. One train rat. Put them together on a train ride and you get a bizarre quest spanning centuries. Trippy and unorthodox, this genre-bending thriller swings between present day and ancient history, blurring mortality and human connection as an immortal chases closure for an ancient emotional wound.

Releasing 1 Oct

DUPAHIYA SEASON 2 (Prime Video) | Hindi

Starring: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora

Dhadakpur’s coveted “crime-free” streak is officially dead. The eccentric Jha family lands a lucrative mobile-tower deal, only for villagers to blame it for everything from tsunamis to typhoid. Add a man masquerading as a viral female influencer, a seven-day academic scam and a rogue investigator, and you have a volatile, unhinged small-town satire packed with laugh-out-loud chaos.

Releasing 1 Oct

SIGMA (In cinemas) | Tamil

Starring: Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah

An ordinary radio host Guru’s life takes a high-stakes turn when he accidentally gets embroiled in a ₹500-crore criminal underworld. Hand-in-hand with his partner Sam, Guru must navigate a dangerous labyrinth of traps, gambling rings, and countless double-crosses to take down a ruthless syndicate. Fast-paced and packed with adrenaline, watch as Guru breaks every rule in the book in this all-or-nothing adventure. Indian films in October 2026

Releasing 2 Oct

DRISHYAM: THE CONCLUSION (In cinemas) | Hindi

Starring: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat

The ultimate cat-and-mouse game reaches its gripping finale. Vijay Salgaonkar will do anything to protect his family, but the grieving Meera Deshmukh and a relentless investigator threaten his flawless web of alibis. Moving beyond the franchise’s signature slow-burn, this absorbing final chapter delivers nerve-wracking mental warfare as Vijay tries to outsmart the system one last time.

Releasing 2 Oct

PREM KEETANU (In cinemas) | Hindi

Starring: Veer Pahariya, Aafiya Sayed, Aparshakti Khurana

Welcome to Prem Keetanu: underachieving college friends juggling career stress, parental expectations and messy heartbreaks. When Vishal falls for Suhani, he finds himself competing with Ranjeet for her love. Breezy yet bittersweet, this relatable romcom captures young love, mistakes, self-acceptance, societal pressures and the sheer madness of growing up. Indian films in October 2026

Releasing 2 Oct

POOJA MERI JAAN (ZEE5) | Hindi

Starring: Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan

When Pooja rejects close friend Aniket’s proposal, his suicide plunges her into legal horror. Accused of abetment, she faces public scrutiny, blame and dangerous obsession. Enter sharp defence lawyer Sana, who must navigate conflicting accounts and deep-rooted prejudices to uncover the truth. Tense and hard-hitting, this courtroom thriller explores the disturbing line between love and fixation.

Releasing 2 Oct

#LOVE SEASON 1 (Netflix) | Tamil

Starring: Arjun Das, Aishwarya Lekshmi

Rival dating-app founders Tara and Matthew launch a 60-day challenge to test their theories about interpersonal attraction: deep compatibility versus raw chemistry. But as competition heats up, so do unexpected emotions. Authentic and feel-good, this romcom explores digital-age dating in all its chaos, warmth, intimacy and distance – and whether love can really be cracked by an algorithm.

Releasing 2 Oct

AADARSHA KUTUMBAM (AK 47) (In cinemas) | Telugu

Starring: Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty

Chittibabu and Swarna are a typical middle-class couple battling debt, stress and domestic chaos. A move to a fully furnished bungalow (No. 47) seems to transform their fortunes – until a dark secret emerges. Forced to protect his family, gentle Chittibabu turns unlikely action hero, AK-47 included. Sharp comedy, explosive action and family emotion collide in this appearance-versus-reality thriller.

Releasing 9 Oct

UDTA TEER (In cinemas) | Hindi

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan

Pakistan’s top spy Bilal gets amnesia mid-mission and wakes up shouting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, convinced he’s an Indian counter-terrorism officer. Soon, he’s working against his own Pakistani handlers, egged on by a fellow operative. With the tagline “He remembers patriotism, he just forgot the country,” this riotous spy comedy serves up sharp political satire. Indian films in October 2026

Releasing 9 Oct

JAILER 2 (In cinemas) | Tamil

Starring: Rajinikanth, S.J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan

The iconic “Tiger” is back to finish what he started. Retired prison warden Muthuvel Pandian returns to action when a global syndicate turns prisons into war zones, pitting him against a dangerous new crime lord. Swapping slow-burn suspense for explosive action and dark comedy, this pulsing sequel promises a nerve-shredding battle for justice. Indian films in October 2026 Indian films in October 2026

Releasing 15 Oct

OM – CHAPTER 1: UDHIRAM (THE BLOOD WOOD) (In cinemas) | Tamil

Starring: Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela

Set in the forests of Tiruvannamalai, a routine arrest erupts a full-on, uncontrollable jungle war. When 20 innocent woodcutters are captured, a lone rebel fights to demolish a corrupt, systemic empire. Caught between violent police forces and an international kingpin, he must navigate a perilous maze of red sandalwood trafficking, agony and sudden betrayals. This is no ordinary mission – it’s a survival rebellion. Indian films in October 2026

Releasing 16 Oct (Tentative)

RANABAALI (In cinemas) | Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam

Starring: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Arnold Vosloo

A man-made famine, ten million deaths, and forgotten rebellions. Amid the Great Madras Famine (1854 -1878), warrior Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali rises against colonial oppression. Alongside wife Jayamma, he raids British grain reserves to feed the starving and confronts a merciless colonial officer. An epic homage to rebellion, resilience and communities standing against impossible odds.

Releasing 16 Oct

PRAHAAR: THE UNTOLD STORY OF UJJWAL NIKAM (In cinemas) | Hindi

Starring: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Lalit Prabhakar

The courtroom becomes a battleground in this charged biographical thriller. Public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam carries a nation’s expectations as he pursues the conviction of 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab. Driven by psychological warfare and legal tension, the film offers a gripping, deeply personal look at the immense burden behind a historic pursuit of justice. Indian films in October 2026

Releasing 16 Oct

NAYYI NAVELLI (In cinemas) | Hindi

Starring: Yami Gautam, Addinath Kothare

Dream daughter-in-law or family nightmare? New bride Mohini brings bliss to a chaotic Meerut household – until paranoid brother-in-law Bantu notices supernatural happenings and suspects she’s a daayan (witch). Blending hilarious family drama with eerie folklore, this horror-comedy promises a wickedly entertaining ride where domestic bliss may be hiding something decidedly sinister.

Releasing 16 Oct

PEHLA PYAAR DOOSRI BAAR (In cinemas) | Hindi

Starring: Alisha Chopra, Sargun Kaur Luthra, Sparsh Walia

Purane crush, paapi dost aur pehla pyaar making a comeback… what could possibly go right? Ten years after graduation, three friends reunite determined to confess their feelings to their first crushes. Packed with snappy banter, nostalgia and relationship red flags, this youthful romcom pits old memories against new realities. Can first love really return for round two?

Releasing 23 Oct

AKKA SEASON 1 (Netflix) | Hindi

Starring: Radhika Apte, Keerthy Suresh, Tanvi Azmi

Welcome to the 1980s in the fictional city of Pernuru, where gangster queens rule the lucrative gold trade. Led by two formidable women, their matriarchal empire faces a lethal threat when a mysterious outsider infiltrates. Swapping familiar mafia tropes for female power, this adrenaline-charged series hurtles into mayhem as the sisterhood confronts a choice: settle internal rivalries or face annihilation.

Releasing 30 Oct

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