The guru, the gathering and the gratitude

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Gurudevshri Rakeshji’s 60th birthday

Some 50 devotees from Australia travelled to Mumbai in September to celebrate the 60th birthday of religious leader Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, joining thousands of followers and some of India’s best-known public figures for a landmark spiritual gathering.

“It was not a celebration of one life, but it was the celebration of lives transformed by him,” says Dr. Dhaval Ghelani, president of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD) Australia.

Titled Aho Gurudev – 60 Years of an Enlightened Existence, the two-day event was held at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre on September 25 and 26. Approximately 12,000 people from 214 cities across 24 countries attended.

The guest list reflected the breadth of Rakeshji’s influence. Business leaders such as Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran joined Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Hema Malini Sonam Kapoor and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala.

The gathering also brought together spiritual leaders from different traditions, including kathakar Morari Bapu, Anandmurti Gurumaa, Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji Maharaj and Brahma Kumari Sister Shivani. Their presence underscored the event’s emphasis on spirituality that reaches beyond religious boundaries.

For the Australian contingent, which came from Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth and Canberra, making the journey was largely an instinctive decision.

“We did not plan it together. It was just spontaneous. It was like everyone wanted to attend,” Ghelani says.

His own spiritual journey began in 2013, when Rakeshji first visited Sydney. What drew him in was the spiritual leader’s presence, philosophical understanding and practical approach to everyday life.

“Spirituality is not about religion. It’s about how to live life, and that’s what he has taught us,” Ghelani says.

Rakeshji’s teachings emphasise inner values, simplicity and compassion, encouraging followers to translate spiritual understanding into how they treat family, friends and the wider community.

The mission’s motto captures this philosophy: “Realise one’s true self and serve others selflessly.”

Established in Australia in 2013, SRMD has put that principle into practice through free food drives, environmental projects, organ-donation awareness and support for people in need.

It has also acquired land near Glenorie, north-west of Sydney, with plans for a future ashram offering spiritual activities, yoga, sound healing and community service. Development plans are still being considered.

The Mumbai celebrations also announced 60 new initiatives spanning spiritual growth and community service.

For the Australian devotees, the journey home meant more than memories of a milestone birthday. They returned with a renewed commitment to carry Rakeshji’s message into their own communities, through kindness, compassion and service.

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