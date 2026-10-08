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Harsheni Maniarasan
Harsheni Maniarasan

In the mood for dandiya? Here’s where to head this Navratri

Don your finest lehenga cholis and step right into the festivities at your local Navratri events in Australia

navratri 2026
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garba 2026 events

Nine unforgettable nights filled with Dandiya raas, Durga Puja and bursts of colours are heading your way. Get ready to dance, celebrate and shine at your community Navaratri events near you – without further ado, here’s a list of events for your festive season needs! 

Sydney  

10 OCT  

Navratri & Diwali Mela 2026

📍 Carnes Hill Community & Recreation Precinct, Carnes Hill

11 OCT  

Navarathiri at Sydney Murugan Temple 

📍 Sydney Murugan Temple 

Norta di Raat 

📍 Bowman Hall, Blacktown 

17 OCT  

Gujarati Brahman Samaj of NSW — Navratri Garba 2026 

📍 Kevin Betts Stadium, Mount Druitt 

Raas Dandiya with Siddharth Jadhav 

📍 Bowman Hall, Blacktown

Navaratri Festival 2026 (Chinmaya Mission Sydney) 

📍 Chinmaya Sannidhi Ashram, Castle Hill 

18 OCT  

Dandiya Nights 2026 

📍 Quakers Hills Community Centre, Quaker Hills 

Melbourne  navratri 2026

10 OCT 

Bolly Dandiya 2026

📍 Hallam Recreation Reserve Hall, Hallam

16 OCT  

Melbourne Garba Night 2026 

📍 Marriott Waters Reserve, Lyndhurst 

17 OCT  

Garba Night 2026 – Gujarati Association of Victoria 

📍 Knox Regional Netball Centre, Ferntree Gully 

24 OCT  

Prayas Garba Night 2026 

📍 Werribee Indoor Sports Centre, Werribee 

Brisbane  

10 OCT  

Let’s Bollywood Garba and Dandiya Night 2026 

📍 Taigum State School, Taigum 

Garba Night (Chinmaya Mission Brisbane Youth) 

📍 Chinmaya Bhuvanam, Ellengrove 

 

Adelaide  

10 OCT  

Raas Garba 2026 with Krishnadas Nayak and Ranna Vohra 

📍 Dom Polski Centre, Adelaide 

16 OCT  

Navratri Garba 2026 – Open Garba at Bonython Park 

📍 Bonython Park, Adelaide 

17 OCT  

Mangal Navratri 2026 by AALAP Indian Association

📍 West Adelaide Bearcats Basketball Club, Port Adelaide 

16-18 OCT 

Diwali Navratri Mahotsav 2026 

📍 Bonython Park, Adelaide 

23 OCT  

Boutique Garba by Velora Cultural Events 

📍 Uley Road Hall, Elizabeth Downs 

Perth garba 2026 events

10 OCT  

Navratri Garba 2026 by Group of Nagarsheth 

📍 Bentley Community Centre, Bentley 

11 OCT  

Navratri 2026 by Shakktidhaam Temple 

📍Shakktidhaam Temple, Wangara 

17 OCT  

Open Air Live Garba and Mela 2026 in Perth 

📍 Langley Park, Perth  

24 OCT 

VTCS Navarathri Namana 2026 

📍 Maddington Community Centre, Maddington Sharadpoornima Garba Night 2026 

📍 Sicilian Association, Balcatta 

Perfect opportunities to relish the festivities, create fond memories, and make this a Navratri you’ll always remember.

READ ALSO: Navratri: Nine nights, many Indias

Harsheni Maniarasan
Harsheni Maniarasan
Harsheni is a writer, poet and editor, with an adoration for ghazals and narrative poetry. A recent Masters in Creative Writing graduate, her published poems concern family, romance and her South Indian culture.

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