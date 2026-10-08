In the mood for dandiya? Here’s where to head this Navratri

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garba 2026 events

Nine unforgettable nights filled with Dandiya raas, Durga Puja and bursts of colours are heading your way. Get ready to dance, celebrate and shine at your community Navaratri events near you – without further ado, here’s a list of events for your festive season needs!

Sydney

10 OCT

Navratri & Diwali Mela 2026

📍 Carnes Hill Community & Recreation Precinct, Carnes Hill

11 OCT

Navarathiri at Sydney Murugan Temple

📍 Sydney Murugan Temple

Norta di Raat

📍 Bowman Hall, Blacktown

17 OCT

Gujarati Brahman Samaj of NSW — Navratri Garba 2026

📍 Kevin Betts Stadium, Mount Druitt

Raas Dandiya with Siddharth Jadhav

📍 Bowman Hall, Blacktown

Navaratri Festival 2026 (Chinmaya Mission Sydney)

📍 Chinmaya Sannidhi Ashram, Castle Hill

18 OCT

Dandiya Nights 2026

📍 Quakers Hills Community Centre, Quaker Hills

Melbourne navratri 2026

10 OCT

Bolly Dandiya 2026

📍 Hallam Recreation Reserve Hall, Hallam

16 OCT

Melbourne Garba Night 2026

📍 Marriott Waters Reserve, Lyndhurst

17 OCT

Garba Night 2026 – Gujarati Association of Victoria

📍 Knox Regional Netball Centre, Ferntree Gully

24 OCT

Prayas Garba Night 2026

📍 Werribee Indoor Sports Centre, Werribee

Brisbane

10 OCT

Let’s Bollywood Garba and Dandiya Night 2026

📍 Taigum State School, Taigum

Garba Night (Chinmaya Mission Brisbane Youth)

📍 Chinmaya Bhuvanam, Ellengrove

Adelaide

10 OCT

Raas Garba 2026 with Krishnadas Nayak and Ranna Vohra

📍 Dom Polski Centre, Adelaide

16 OCT

Navratri Garba 2026 – Open Garba at Bonython Park

📍 Bonython Park, Adelaide

17 OCT

Mangal Navratri 2026 by AALAP Indian Association

📍 West Adelaide Bearcats Basketball Club, Port Adelaide

16-18 OCT

Diwali Navratri Mahotsav 2026

📍 Bonython Park, Adelaide

23 OCT

Boutique Garba by Velora Cultural Events

📍 Uley Road Hall, Elizabeth Downs

Perth garba 2026 events

10 OCT

Navratri Garba 2026 by Group of Nagarsheth

📍 Bentley Community Centre, Bentley

11 OCT

Navratri 2026 by Shakktidhaam Temple

📍Shakktidhaam Temple, Wangara

17 OCT

Open Air Live Garba and Mela 2026 in Perth

📍 Langley Park, Perth

24 OCT

VTCS Navarathri Namana 2026

📍 Maddington Community Centre, Maddington Sharadpoornima Garba Night 2026

📍 Sicilian Association, Balcatta

Perfect opportunities to relish the festivities, create fond memories, and make this a Navratri you’ll always remember.

READ ALSO: Navratri: Nine nights, many Indias