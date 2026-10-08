In the mood for dandiya? Here’s where to head this Navratri

garba 2026 events
Nine unforgettable nights filled with Dandiya raas, Durga Puja and bursts of colours are heading your way. Get ready to dance, celebrate and shine at your community Navaratri events near you – without further ado, here’s a list of events for your festive season needs!
Sydney
10 OCT
Navratri & Diwali Mela 2026
📍 Carnes Hill Community & Recreation Precinct, Carnes Hill
11 OCT
Navarathiri at Sydney Murugan Temple
📍 Sydney Murugan Temple
Norta di Raat
📍 Bowman Hall, Blacktown
17 OCT
Gujarati Brahman Samaj of NSW — Navratri Garba 2026
📍 Kevin Betts Stadium, Mount Druitt
Raas Dandiya with Siddharth Jadhav
📍 Bowman Hall, Blacktown
Navaratri Festival 2026 (Chinmaya Mission Sydney)
📍 Chinmaya Sannidhi Ashram, Castle Hill
18 OCT
Dandiya Nights 2026
📍 Quakers Hills Community Centre, Quaker Hills
Melbourne navratri 2026
10 OCT
Bolly Dandiya 2026
📍 Hallam Recreation Reserve Hall, Hallam
16 OCT
Melbourne Garba Night 2026
📍 Marriott Waters Reserve, Lyndhurst
17 OCT
Garba Night 2026 – Gujarati Association of Victoria
📍 Knox Regional Netball Centre, Ferntree Gully
24 OCT
Prayas Garba Night 2026
📍 Werribee Indoor Sports Centre, Werribee
Brisbane
10 OCT
Let’s Bollywood Garba and Dandiya Night 2026
📍 Taigum State School, Taigum
Garba Night (Chinmaya Mission Brisbane Youth)
📍 Chinmaya Bhuvanam, Ellengrove
Adelaide
10 OCT
Raas Garba 2026 with Krishnadas Nayak and Ranna Vohra
📍 Dom Polski Centre, Adelaide
16 OCT
Navratri Garba 2026 – Open Garba at Bonython Park
📍 Bonython Park, Adelaide
17 OCT
Mangal Navratri 2026 by AALAP Indian Association
📍 West Adelaide Bearcats Basketball Club, Port Adelaide
16-18 OCT
Diwali Navratri Mahotsav 2026
📍 Bonython Park, Adelaide
23 OCT
Boutique Garba by Velora Cultural Events
📍 Uley Road Hall, Elizabeth Downs
Perth garba 2026 events
10 OCT
Navratri Garba 2026 by Group of Nagarsheth
📍 Bentley Community Centre, Bentley
11 OCT
Navratri 2026 by Shakktidhaam Temple
📍Shakktidhaam Temple, Wangara
17 OCT
Open Air Live Garba and Mela 2026 in Perth
📍 Langley Park, Perth
24 OCT
VTCS Navarathri Namana 2026
📍 Maddington Community Centre, Maddington Sharadpoornima Garba Night 2026
📍 Sicilian Association, Balcatta
Perfect opportunities to relish the festivities, create fond memories, and make this a Navratri you’ll always remember.
READ ALSO: Navratri: Nine nights, many Indias