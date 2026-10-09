Mirvac reputation and quality attract buyers at Everdene, Mulgoa

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Mirvac

The trust factor has been a dominant theme amongst buyers at Mirvac’s newest masterplanned community Everdene, Mulgoa, where around 1200 homes, sports fields, parks, walking trails and regenerated bushland will be developed over several years.

The first lots released late last year and due to settle shortly were eagerly snapped up by previous Mirvac purchasers, a sign of confidence in the integrated property group whose reputation for quality and integrity has stood the test of time and has built thousands of new homes for owner occupiers and investors alike.

Mirvac’s General Manager – Residential Development NSW, Warwick Bible, said the high level of customer loyalty is the result of more than 50 years creating homes and communities of enduring quality.

“People who’ve experienced Mirvac quality know that they can trust us to deliver what we promise,” said Mr Bible. “At Everdene we were delighted to see so many returning customers, including a significant number of first and second generation Australian Indians, making us all the more determined to reward their loyalty by creating a place they will be proud to call home.”

The opening of Western Sydney International Airport, located just 15 minutes from Everdene, Mulgoa, is also generating excitement amongst purchasers who see the potential for future economic growth, employment and travel.

“Our Everdene purchasers see Western Sydney International Airport as a catalyst for future investment and growth in population and jobs in the area,” said Mr Bible. “Many of them own or work in businesses that will benefit from this major boost to the local economy and have chosen Everdene as the place to build their forever home.

“Even those with no direct links to the airport recognise that investment in infrastructure frequently translates into strong property price growth. They’ve witnessed this occurring in other parts of Western Sydney, particularly the north-west, and are keen to gain a foothold in the early stages of the growth cycle.”

Since breaking ground late last year, construction of the Eucalyptus precinct at Everdene has progressed at a rapid pace with streets completed, electricity connected and sewer connections underway.

Construction will soon also begin on the District Park which forms the community and social heart of Everdene. Mr Bible said early delivery of amenity was crucial to building trust amongst buyers.

“At Mirvac we make it a priority to deliver community amenity early in the life of a project,” said Mr Bible. “It gives residents a place to gather and get to know their neighbours, helping to build a sense of belonging and neighbourhood pride. Too often amenity is delivered in the final stages of a project or not at all.

“We have put enormous resources into creating fantastic amenity for our residents and the wider public to enjoy. The fact that the District Park is soon to begin construction and scheduled for completion when the first residents move in boosts the confidence of existing and future purchasers.

“Amongst our Everdene purchasers we have many who bought land and built homes at The Village Menangle, another Mirvac masterplanned community where Rotolactor Park is not only central to their enjoyment but also helped to establish the estate as the area’s premium address.”

Everdene boasts 23 hectares of green space and includes a junior AFL and cricket field that will double as a village green, two hard courts for tennis and basketball and two soccer fields.

The proposed children’s playground (currently in the DA process with Penrith Council for approval) will include custom-designed play equipment and a water play zone with sculptural elements and natural rock outcrops that form a chain of ponds, bubbling ponds and water spouts. Overlooking the play zone is a proposed community hub with a café where families will be able to enjoy leisurely weekend meet-ups or a quick coffee on the go.

Landscaped walking trails provide links through the community via the 15 hectares of regenerated natural bushland to the District Park and other amenity to be delivered in the local area such as a school and village centres.

Regular lots at Everdene range from 300sqm to 700sqm with a collection of large rural lifestyle lots starting from 2,000sqm.

The Everdene sales office at 2337 The Northern Road, Mulgoa, is open daily from 11am to 4pm. For more information and to register for future land releases, visit everdene.mirvac.com

*This is a sponsored post

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