Review: Kadhalikka Neramillai

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Indian cinema rarely experiments with the rom-com genre, but Kadhalikka Neramillai stands out as a refreshing exception. While the first thirty minutes may tempt you to switch it off—filled with tired tropes and predictability—the film takes a stunning turn at its first plot point, hooking you with its storyline. What starts off as another run-of-the-mill romance blossoms into one of the most profound explorations of love and individuality, making the film truly one of a kind.

AT A GLANCE

Film: Kadhalikka Neramillai

Director: Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi

Cast: Nithya Menen, Ravi Mohan, Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu, T.J. Bhanu, Lal, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, John Kokken, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Singh Rohaan, Mano

Runtime: 2 hours 20 minutes

Rating: ★★★★☆ (3.8/5)

One of the film’s most powerful undercurrents is its subtle yet pointed critique of familial expectations. Indian society often places an overwhelming emphasis on acceptance and approval. Most films cater to this by drawing characters arches that eventually fall into one notion of “a true happy ending.” Kadhalikka Neramillai, however, flips this narrative.

Shriya and Siddharth have beautiful character arches but don’t give up on everything they believe in just for love. In a beautiful way they seem comfortable with the choices of the other person even if they don’t agree. This was definitely a nuanced portrayal of how love and familial bonds don’t necessarily mean that life looks the same for everyone, and not fitting in doesn’t make you wrong. The film challenges the audience to rethink the importance of family opinions in personal matters while still embracing chaos and taking pride in one’s own choices.

Udhayanidhi’s use of visual symbolism adds a subtle richness to the film. For instance, the recurring imagery of open spaces juxtaposed with closed doors insinuate the characters’ struggles between their idea of freedom and confinement.

Bengaluru’s cosmopolitan streets serve as a backdrop for the characters’ exploration of modern relationships, while scenes set in traditional spaces highlight the generational and societal expectations that both characters grapple with. These visual cues enhanced the narrative by subconsciously transporting the audience into unspoken emotions woven into the story.

The film also makes a bold statement about gender dynamics, particularly through Ravi Mohan’s character, Siddharth. In a genre often dominated by hyper-masculine portrayals, Siddharth is refreshingly vulnerable, reflective, and open to negotiation in his relationship with Shriya. This depiction of progressive masculinity aligns with modern ideals, showcasing a man who isn’t threatened by his partner’s independence or ambition.

In fact, Udhayanidhi incorporated a healthy competitive spirit between the characters, that effervesced beautiful chemistry amidst two equals. Siddharth’s respect for Shriya’s choices and his willingness to question his own ingrained beliefs highlight a shifting narrative in Indian cinema—one that encourages mutual respect and partnership over dominance or control.

Nithya Menen (Shriya) shines in an unconventional role that is both empowering and deeply relatable. While she has often portrayed strong characters, this time, the film surprises by resisting the urge to mould its protagonists into cookie-cutter lovers. Instead, the narrative respects their individuality and worldviews, both being unapologetically themselves.

Unlike most Indian rom-coms, Kadhalikka Neramillai delivers an ending that defies expectations! Whatever you think is going to happen, you’ll either be frustrated that the last piece of the puzzle didn’t fall into place or impressed at how Udhayanidhi powerfully wielded the beauty of leaving something incomplete.

It redefines the “happy ending” by challenging the idea that couples must conform to societal norms or sacrifice their beliefs for the sake of love. This nuanced portrayal of love as coexistence, rather than compromise, is groundbreaking.

The film briefly addresses complex topics like voluntary childlessness, same-sex parenting, IVF, PCOS, sperm banks, and donor concerns. While it would have been nice to explore these themes a lot more, director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi deserves credit for weaving these elements into the narrative without overshadowing the central relationship. They added a touch of realism and modernity to the supporting characters.

Something else that stands out is the maturity of the characters. They’re not caricatures; they’re people you might know and relate to—nuanced, self-assured, and find a rhythm to coexist despite their differences. Nithya Menen’s character, in particular, embodies self-respect and confidence, becoming a beacon of hope for audiences who share her values.

At its core, Kadhalikka Neramillai is a beautiful answer to the question, “Can people in love just be?” It challenges the notion that love must demand compromise and proves that coexistence is also A deeply fulfilling form of love.

If you’ve ever wondered if people in love change a little or at all, this film will feel like a revelation. Kadhalikka Neramillai is so much more than a rom-com; it’s a love story for the modern world— where lovers are free to just be.

Read more: Rifle Club – Film Review