Rifle Club – Film Review

Much like Abu’s previous works Mayaanadhi and Virus, Rifle Club showcases his knack for immersive storytelling. Yet, where those films thrived on emotional depth and tight plotting, this one struggle to balance ambition with execution. It tries to blend pulp entertainment with slow-burning crime drama but never quite delivers the final, satisfying shot.

AT A GLANCE

Film: Rifle Club

Director: Aashiq Abu

Cast: Dileesh Pothan, Vijayaraghavan, Hanumankind, Darshana Rajendran

Runtime: 1 hour 53 mins

Rating: ★★★☆☆ (3/5)

From its opening scenes, Rifle Club channels the spirit of a Scorsese-esque crime saga—brimming with power struggles, simmering violence, and menacing undertones reminiscent of Goodfellas or The Departed. Abu focuses on character-driven tension rather than relying solely on explosive action, a technique that often pays off in films of this nature. However, while Scorsese weaves his subplots into an inevitable, climactic eruption, Rifle Club hesitates, failing to follow through on its own setups.

A prime example of this is the film’s central MacGuffin—a safe filled with high-powered firearms. Introduced as a pivotal plot device, it creates anticipation for a game-changing moment, only for the payoff to fizzle out. This pattern of unfulfilled storytelling extends across the film, where promising setups often lead to underdeveloped resolutions.

Despite positioning itself as an action thriller, Rifle Club is surprisingly restrained when it comes to its action sequences. Tarantino’s influence is evident in its slow-burn approach—reminiscent of Reservoir Dogs and Inglourious Basterds, where tension simmers through dialogue before erupting into violence. However, unlike Tarantino, who crafts these moments into high-stakes, unforgettable set pieces, Rifle Club dials down its action, making its climactic sequences feel muted rather than exhilarating.

The final confrontation, which should have been the film’s crowning moment, lacks both visual intensity and narrative weight. The gunfights, instead of being kinetic and inventive, feel standard and uninspired. Without a truly cathartic climax, the film’s resolution lands with a whimper rather than a bang.

While the screenplay may falter, Abu’s direction remains a highlight. Every frame is meticulously composed, capturing the grandeur of the film’s setting with the same finesse seen in Virus. The cinematography enhances the brooding atmosphere, making even quieter moments feel cinematic.

The performances also add significant weight to the film. Dileesh Pothan and Vijayaraghavan, in particular, command the screen with their presence, elevating the material beyond its predictable beats. Even when the plot lags, the sharp dialogue and dry wit keep things engaging. The film thrives in its moments of character interaction, making one wish the narrative had been as tightly woven as its performances.

While Rifle Club has its moments, its biggest shortcoming is predictability. The story unfolds in a straightforward manner, rarely offering surprises or moral complexity. Unlike Scorsese’s intricate narratives, which thrive on layered character arcs and ethical dilemmas, Rifle Club remains on the surface. The foundation for a gripping thriller is present, but the film doesn’t dig deep enough into its themes or characters to leave a lasting impact.

The pacing issues become especially apparent in the second half. The intrigue built in the first half dissipates as the film struggles to maintain momentum, leading to a climax that feels more like an obligatory conclusion than a satisfying payoff. Some characters remain underutilised, weakening the emotional stakes and making it harder to invest in the outcome.

Rifle Club is a film that arrives with all the right ingredients—an acclaimed director, a strong cast, and a setting ripe with cinematic potential. Yet, it ultimately feels like a missed opportunity. Despite its stylish execution and solid performances, its predictable story, lack of narrative payoff, and underwhelming action sequences keep it from being truly memorable.

For fans of visually polished crime thrillers with sharp dialogue, Rifle Club offers moments of entertainment. But for those expecting a high-stakes, adrenaline-fueled ride in the vein of Scorsese or Tarantino’s best work, it doesn’t quite hit the mark.

Read also: Indian films and series to watch in February 2025 – Indian Link