Indian films and series to watch in February 2025

Reading Time: 4 minutes

February is bringing a cinematic feast across languages and genres, offering something for every kind of movie lover! From adrenaline-pumping action thrillers and emotional dramas to heartwarming romances and laugh-out-loud comedies, this month’s lineup promises unforgettable stories on both the big screen and streaming platforms. Plus, with Valentine’s Day right around the corner, there’s no better time to fall in love with some new romances. So, here are the Indian films in February 2025 and series to watch out for.

You’re Cordially Invited (Amazon Prime)

Wedding season just got wild! You’re Cordially Invited is officially out, and trust us – you don’t want to miss this RSVP! Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell bring the chaos in this hilarious comedy-drama about what happens when two weddings get double-booked at the same venue. Spoiler: absolute mayhem. Adding to the fun? The amazing Geraldine Viswanathan as Ferrell’s daughter, Jenni, who’s just trying to survive the madness.

Released

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (Netflix)

Cricket’s fiercest showdown is back! This documentary dives into the passion, history, and drama of this legendary clash. Featuring icons like Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, and Shoaib Akhtar, the documentary unpacks unforgettable matches, behind-the-scenes stories, and the emotions that make this rivalry bigger than the game.

Releasing 7 February

Vidaamuyarchi (Tamil) (In cinemas)

Ajith Kumar headlines this high-octane action thriller directed by Magizh Thirumeni. With a gripping storyline, intense action sequences, and Ajith’s signature screen presence, Vidaamuyarchi promises an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience. Backed by Lyca Productions, this film is set to be a must-watch for Tamil action fans!

Releasing 6 February

The Mehta Boys (Amazon Prime)

A heartfelt coming-of-age drama, The Mehta Boys explores the complexities of father-son relationships within an Indian-American family. Starring Boman Iranil and Avinash Tiwary, the film delves into themes of identity, fatherhood, and generational conflict with warmth and humor. Directed by Namit Sharma, this Amazon Prime release promises an emotional and relatable story, perfect for fans of family dramas.

Releasing 7 February

Hoshiar Singh (Punjabi) (In cinemas)

What happens when a man once denied education returns as a teacher determined to change the system? Hoshiar Singh follows the inspiring journey of a passionate educator who challenges outdated norms to revolutionise learning and life itself. Starring Satinder Sartaaj and Simi Chahal, this Punjabi drama blends emotion, empowerment, and thought-provoking storytelling, making it a must-watch for those who love meaningful cinema.

Releasing 7 February

Mrs (Zee5)

Starring Sanya Malhotra, Mrs is a poignant drama about a married woman’s journey to rediscover her identity while navigating the daily demands of life in the kitchen. Premiering at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), the film received a standing ovation, with Sanya’s stellar performance earning widespread praise. Directed by Arati Kadav with a heartfelt touch, Mrs is a story of self-discovery, resilience, and the quest for individuality.

Releasing 7 February

Loveyapa (In cinemas)

A fun-filled romantic comedy perfect for the Valentine’s season! With a fresh cast including Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor and a lighthearted premise, Loveyapa explores the chaos and charm of modern love.

Releasing 7 February

Badass Ravi Kumar (In cinemas)

Himesh Reshammiya returns with a full-blown masala entertainer! Expect over-the-top action, wild dialogues, and signature Himesh swag in this larger-than-life Bollywood spectacle. Plus, Prabhu Deva dons the acting hat once more!

Releasing 7 February

Dhoom Dhaam (Netflix)

Valentine’s Day romance with a twist? Count us in! This rom-com action movie, starring Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam, promises a mix of laughter, drama, and newlywed moments – perfect for a cozy date night in.

Releasing 14 February

Thandel (Telugu) (In cinemas)

An intense action drama starring Naga Chaitanya as a fisherman from Srikakulam who is captured by Pakistan’s forces in international waters. As tensions rise, the film delves into his fight for survival against overwhelming odds. Sai Pallavi adds emotional depth to the story, making it an unmissable watch.

Releasing 14 February

Chhaava (In cinemas)

A grand historical epic starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, this film brings the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to life with breathtaking battle sequences and compelling performances.

Releasing 15 February

Mere Husband Ki Biwi (In cinemas)

A laugh-out-loud Bollywood comedy with an absurd yet intriguing love triangle. Starring Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar, this one is bound to deliver family-friendly fun. Fans will have to wait a while for the trailer drop though!

Releasing 21 February

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Entertainment (@pooja_ent)

Hindi Vindi (In cinemas)

A heartwarming tale of the unique bond between a grandmother, played by Neena Gupta, and her grandson, Mihir Ahuja. Set in the vibrant city of Sydney, it becomes one of the many Indian films in February 2025 that explores relationships, love, culture, and generational differences. The cherry on top? A special appearance by Australia’s very own Guy Sebastian.

Releasing 27 February

Badnaam (Punjabi) (In cinemas)

A gripping Punjabi crime thriller about power, betrayal, and revenge starring Jasmin Bhasin and Jai Randhawa. If you love dark, gritty narratives, this one should be on your radar. Punjabi moviegoers will have to be a little patient as the trailer is yet to arrive.

Releasing 28 February

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

The month promises a cinematic experience that spans genres, languages, and emotions. So, if these Indian films in February 2025 sound good to you then grab your popcorn, mark your calendars, and get ready for stories that will captivate, entertain, and leave you thinking long after the credits roll.

READ MORE: Indian films and series to watch in December 2024