Indian films and series to watch in April 2025

Test

Tamil language film starring Nayanthara, R Madhavan and Siddharth which revolves around the personal tests these three people face and how they deal with what life throws their way. A tale of common people and common struggles.

Releasing April 4 on Netflix

Bhool Chuk Maaf

Maddock films is back with yet another movie, but this time it’s not about Stree or Chhaava. Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi star in this quirky comedy about a man whose haldi ceremony day keeps repeating itself, forcing him to relive the same chaotic events over and over.

Releasing April 10 in theatres

Good Bad Ugly

Tamil film starring Sreeleela, Trisha Krishnan and Ajith Kumar promises massy action and classic South Indian dialogues we have come to know and love.

Releasing April 10 in theatres

The RajaSaab

A romantic-horror-comedy starring Prabhas in a triple role alongside Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt in this Telugu-language film.

Releasing April 10 in theatres

Jaat

Sunny Deol hits the silver screen, once more in an action film starring Randeep Hooda. A treat for fans of Gadar-style action, the film also features Saiyami Kher and Ramya Krishnan. Indian films in April 2025

Releasing April 10 in theatres

Akaal

Directed by Gippy Grewal, this Punjabi language film revolves around Sardar Akaal Singh defending his village from Jangi Jahan starring Nimrat Khaira, Apinderdeep Singh, Nikitin Dheer.

Releasing April 10 in theatres

Phule

Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha play a couple who fight for the education of girls in a time where child marriages and women’s rights were little to none. Based on the life of social reformer and activist Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, the film explores

Releasing April 11 in theatres

Kesari Chapter 2: The untold story of Jallianwala Bagh

Akshay Kumar is back with Kesari, but this time, instead of a saffron pagdi, he dons the black coat and plays C Sankaran Nair. The film also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday as it delves into the fight for justice.

Releasing April 18 in theatres

Ghaati

Anushka Shetty stars in this Telugu film as she plays the character of a woman who gets entangled with weed trade due to circumstances.

Releasing April 18 in theatres

The Bhootnii

A unique horror-comedy movie which revolves around a haunted tree on a university campus and the chaos that ensues when a bhootni awakens. Sanjay Dutt turns ghostbuster as the movie also features Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari in lead roles.

Releasing April 18 in theatres

The Secret of Devkaali

A mythological thriller film starring Sanjay Mishra, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Niraj Chauhan, which follows the protagonist as he uncovers a long-hidden secret in the village of Devkaali is one of Indian films in April 2025.

Releasing April 18 in theatres

Ground Zero

Emraan Hashmi dons a soldier’s uniform for the first time in this patriotic action movie as he risks everything to fight for his country. Set in 2001 Kashmir, the movie also stars Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain.

Releasing April 25 in theatres

Jewel Thief

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor star in this heist where a master thief’s mission spirals into a dangerous game of double-crosses and shifting loyalties.

Releasing April 25 on Netflix

