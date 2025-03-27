Samantha Prabhu in Sydney: On health and putting yourself first

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As Samantha Prabhu stepped into the Powerhouse Museum in Castle Hill, looking chic in a grey co-ord set, the room erupted with excitement. Invited fans jumped to their feet, clapping and whistling, some even screaming in admiration. Almost instantly, the phones were out, capturing every moment as she smiled warmly, taking it all in before settling into her seat. Samantha Prabhu in Sydney

South Indian actress Samantha Prabhu’s visit to Sydney has been packed with personal and professional milestones. In town for the launch of a jewellery store and to spend time with her cousin who lives here, she had a full agenda of things she wanted to see and do. But before diving into it all, she made a quick detour for an intimate fireside chat with Mitu Bhowmick Lange, director of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, who drew her out on her deep connection to Australia, the challenges that shaped her, and how she’s redefining success – on her own terms.

“In many ways, Australia was the seed that pushed me to work harder, to become the person I am today,” Samantha reflected.

Turns out, Australia has always loomed large in the background of Samantha’s life.

“Where I grew up, there was always someone either leaving for Australia or returning from there,” she revealed.

To her, the country symbolised a “ticket to a better place,” an aspiration she once carried for herself. She had dreamed of studying at the University of Sydney, but financial constraints meant that wasn’t an option.

For those unaware, Samantha Prabhu’s career in film has been defined by versatility, resilience, and an ability to navigate change with grace. Known for her impactful performances in South Indian cinema, she has also faced the challenges of a demanding industry and personal transitions, including the public scrutiny of a high-profile divorce. Through it all, she has maintained a sense of composure and self-assurance. At this Sydney event, these qualities were evident – she spoke candidly about personal growth, the importance of balance, and the need to move beyond predefined roles. Her approach to success reflects a broader perspective, one that values adaptability and self-reflection as much as professional achievements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Link (@indianlink)

While she rose to fame as an actress, Samantha emphasised that her ambitions have never been confined to the silver screen. “I was never going to let myself be put in a box. Acting is just one part of me – I have always felt the need to say more and be more.” That relentless drive, and her struggles with a Myositis diagnosis in 2022, led her to launch Take 20, a health and wellness podcast where she hopes to guide others in their journeys toward self-care. “For me, success is freedom,” she shared. “Life forced me to diversify, and I’m grateful for it.”

Despite her achievements, Samantha acknowledged the struggles she faced in trying to conform. “I spent years trying very hard to fit in, and it only made me unhappy. The real challenge was shifting my focus to being better than I was yesterday.” A vocal advocate for wellness, she stressed the importance of balance. “I don’t want to be an example of someone who hustles at the cost of health. It’s about finding what works for you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Film Festival of Sydney (@iffsyd)

As Samantha wrapped up her chat, she left the audience with a powerful thought on seeking help for mental health wellness. “For the longest time, I believed that speaking about struggles was a sign of weakness. But the truth is, it takes real strength to ask for help.” Her journey – from an aspirational young girl looking at Australia as a beacon of opportunity to a multifaceted icon redefining success – resonated deeply.

Festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange took this event as the perfect opportunity to announce a re-launch of the Indian Film Festival of Sydney.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, under her stewardship, has risen to an iconic annual event in the past 15 years, welcoming stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukherji, and Karan Johar. But if you’re a Sydneysider who has been waiting for the right moment to experience the festival, here’s some exciting news – the Indian Film Festival is once again expanding beyond Victoria, making its way to Sydney this August! Samantha Prabhu in Sydney

READ ALSO: South Asian links at the Syd and Melb Writers Festivals