Indian films and series to watch in December 2024

Santa Claus is coming to town, and so are Bollywood’s much awaited films and series.

Bring out the tinsel, bows and sparkles, and enjoy the holiday season as the tinsel town has a stocking full of music, crime, thrillers, drama and romcoms. Here are the the Indian films in December 2024 and series to watch out for.

Pushpa 2: The Rule (In cinemas)

The highly anticipated sequel of the blockbuster Pushpa is finally here. Pushpa 2 continues the story of Pushpa Raj, the labourer-turned sandalwood smuggler played by Allu Arjun, accompanied by Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. With the advance booking sales on rise, let’s see if the film will replicate the success of its predecessor.

Releasing 6 December 2024

Mismatched Season 3 (Netflix)

Netflix’s Gen Z rom-com series Mismatched starring Prajakta Kohli and Rohit Saraf is back with Season 3. Will their love match be as chaotic as previous seasons, or win amongst the chaos of adulting and gaming?

Releasing 13 December 2024

Bandish Bandits Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Music lovers are in for a treat as this musical romantic drama continues its journey of classical and contemporary music. The new season will see the leads – Radhe and Tamanna face off against each other as they compete for recognition. The original cast Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni and Kunaal Roy Kapur reprise their roles.

Releasing 13 December 2024

Agni (Amazon Prime Video)

Touted as India’s first cinematic tribute to the fearless spirit and sacrifices of courageous firefighters, Agni features Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu in lead roles. Let’s hope this thrilling drama is a gripping watch – the storyline sounds fresh.

Releasing 6 December 2024

All We Imagine as Light (In cinemas)

Payal Kapadia’s film has been winning hearts worldwide since its historic win at the Cannes Film Festival. Recently being awarded the Jury Grand Prize at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards in Brisbane, this film is releasing in cinemas in Australia. If you missed this film at the Sydney Film Festival, here’s your chance.

Releasing 26 December 2024

Despatch (ZEE5 Global)

Critically acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee braves the challenges as an investigative crime journalist while pursuing a high stakes story. With a lot of competing releases on the same date on OTT platforms, let’s see if Family Man will continue to be the favourite.

Releasing 13 December 2024

Baby John (In cinemas)

If you are wondering who the baby is in Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film, it’s Varun himself as he plays the role of deputy commissioner Satya Varma alias ‘Baby John’. After a personal tragedy, he fakes his death and goes into hiding to raise his daughter in a safe environment, only to face threats by his old nemesis.

Releasing 25 December 2024

Mufasa: The Lion King (Disney Plus)

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan roar in Disney’s new prequel story to The Lion King that kids today grew up on, marking the first of many familial collaborations from this trio.

Releasing 19 December 2024

Panjab Files (In cinemas)

Gurpreet Ghuggi’s next film delves deep into the heart and history of pre-1947 Punjab, shedding light on the sacrifices made by Punjabis in their fight for freedom.

Releasing 13 December 2024

Viduthalai 2 (In cinemas)

South Indian film fans are in for a treat as another anticipated sequel hits the cinemas this month. Vetrimaaran’s period action drama will star Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier, Rajiv Menon, Bhavani Sre with music composed by the maestro Ilaiyaraaja.

Releasing 20 December 2024

Vanvaas (In cinemas)

Gadar 2 hit-maker Anil Sharma is back with his next, an emotional rollercoaster that delves deep into the complexities of human relationships. Let’s hope the magic of Gadar rubs on the lead actor Nana Patekar, and his angry man image changes with this family drama.

Releasing 12 December 2024

If these Indian films in December 2024 look good to you, you might want to mark your calendars because it’s going to be a busy end to the year!

