Veteran actor Manoj Kumar dies at 87 after battle with liver ailment

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar breathed his last on Friday at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 87.

Reportedly, Manoj Kumar’s death was caused by cardiogenic shock resulting from an acute myocardial infarction, a severe heart attack. The reports also indicated that he had been struggling with decompensated liver cirrhosis in recent months, which had worsened his health.

The legendary actor was admitted to the hospital on February 21, 2025, when his health deteriorated.

Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, said in an official statement, “Veteran actor Shri Manoj Kumarji passed away peacefully at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital early this morning at around 3:30 AM, due to age-related health issues. He had been hospitalised for the past few weeks.”

Following the news of his passing, tributes quickly flooded in from celebrities, politicians, and fans alike. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his sorrow, mourning the loss of the legendary actor-director.

Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji’s works ignited a spirit of national pride and will… pic.twitter.com/f8pYqOxol3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2025

Taking to his X handle, he tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji’s works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”

Manoj Kumar, widely recognised for his patriotic films, was affectionately known by the moniker ‘Bharat Kumar.’ Born as Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Amritsar, Punjab, Manoj made a lasting impact on Hindi cinema. His memorable performances in films such as Shaheed and Upkar, struck a deep chord with the patriotic spirit of the Indian audience.

Manoj Kumar, one of the most successful actors of the ‘60s and 70s, worked in multiple iconic films like Shor, Do Badan, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Purab Aur Paschim, and many others. Apart from his acting career, he was also a director and producer. He directed several hit films like Upkar, Kranti, Clerk, and others.

Manoj Kumar also ventured into politics and, after his retirement from films, officially joined the BJP.

<br />

READ ALSO: Dilip Kumar: Bollywood’s Tragedy King