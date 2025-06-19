International Yoga Day: Yoga enthusiasts reflect

Reading Time: 6 minutes

International Yoga Day isn’t just about perfect poses or early morning routines, it’s a chance to reflect on why this ancient practice still holds space in our busy, modern lives. Whether it’s for strength, stillness, flexibility, or simply the calm it brings, yoga means something different to everyone.

To mark the day, we asked yoga enthusiasts three straightforward questions about their connection to the practice. The answers were thoughtful, grounded, and refreshingly honest. From quiet moments of clarity to unexpected lessons learned mid-pose, here’s what yoga lovers had to say about the practice, the challenges, and why they keep showing up.

Ria Patel: Actress, dancer, writer

What first got you into yoga, and what keeps you coming back?

I was a gym rat, but three years ago on a whim I went to a retreat – we had a yoga teacher who guided a daily practice and she was incredible! As a dancer I just loved the movement, it was like meditating. Yoga is about coming back to yourself – when I feel lost Yoga helps me reconnect to myself again. International Yoga Day

Which asana have you personally had most benefit from and how?

I love Baddha Konasana Uttanasana (Forward Fold Butterfly). It’s a gentle hip opener. Hips store a lot of emotions and it can be a beautiful way to release tension but also emotions. The forward fold aspect is a great way to decompress the spine, stimulate digestion, calm the nervous system. The inward nature of the shape encourages you to look within.

What advice would you give to someone starting yoga for the first time?

You have always been doing yoga! In the 8 Limbed Path of Yoga, the first pillar is Yamas, or observances towards others – this includes Ahimsa (non-violence) and Satya (truthfulness). Notice when you were young and you told your parents the truth, or when you shared your lunch with a kid at school – yes, that’s yoga! International Yoga day

Yoga goes beyond the mat: whilst it might feel “scary” to attempt Asana (movement), notice how you’re already practising yoga off the mat. In terms of your Asana, it’s not about how you look, we sometimes look at others on their mats and compare, but come back to yourself. Keep it simple, notice how you feel, come back to your breath, your body.

Amrita Kohli: Certified Yoga and meditation instructor

What first got you into yoga, and what keeps you coming back?

I first got into yoga while working overseas; I was under constant pressure with tight deadlines. The stress began affecting my physical health, mental clarity, and emotional well-being. That was a turning point for me – I knew I needed to find a natural, sustainable way to cope without relying on medication. International Yoga Day

That’s when I turned to yoga and meditation. It became more than just a practice; it was a deep transformation. I started exploring my inner self through the tools of yoga, and over time, it has given me a lasting sense of inner strength, peace, and joy. Even today, through all of life’s challenges, yoga continues to be a powerful tool that helps me manage stress, overcome anxiety, and stay grounded.

Which asana have you personally had most benefit from and how?

I truly love all asanas, but the one that has brought me the most personal benefit is Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of the Fishes Pose). It’s a posture that allows me to deeply connect with my inner system – the intricate workings of the body that support us day and night.

Through this asana, I feel an awakening of energy within, particularly in the chakras, including the Muladhara, and a gentle activation of Kundalini. It supports the flow of Apana Vayu, positively impacting internal organs like the liver and kidneys, while also toning the spinal nerves and enhancing spinal cord function. International Yoga Day

One of the most practical benefits I’ve experienced is its role in helping regulate my blood sugar levels. The combination of energetic and physiological effects makes this asana a powerful, grounding, and healing part of my daily practice.

What advice would you give to someone starting yoga for the first time?

My advice to anyone starting yoga for the first time is to approach it as a daily habit, just like brushing your teeth. Incorporating yoga, meditation, and breathing techniques into your routine can bring profound benefits, not only for your physical health but also for your mental clarity and inner growth.

Yoga helps you connect to your inner consciousness, allowing you to experience inner peace, joy, and strength. It becomes a powerful support in navigating life’s challenges with greater resilience and calm.

Remember, you don’t need to search outside for peace or strength – they already exist within you. Through consistent practice, yoga simply helps you tune into your own inner world and experience the deep bliss that lies within.

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya: Actor, Indie singer, songwriter and composer

What first got you into yoga, and what keeps you coming back?

I got interested in yoga after learning about its many benefits, especially how it helps improve breathing – something essential for singing on stage and acting. Yoga has become a part of my routine because of the positive impact it has on my performance and overall well-being. Practices like Kapalbhati and Anulom Vilom have made a huge difference in how I manage my breath, focus, and energy. Yoga keeps me centred and calm, both emotionally and physically, which is why I keep coming back to it.

Which asana have you personally had most benefit from and how?

Kapalbhati and Anulom Vilom have been the most beneficial for me as they improve my breathing patterns and help calm my mind. They also help release stress and ease performance-related nervousness. Apart from these, I also enjoy doing Surya Namaskar and Dhanurasana as they enhance the flexibility and strength of my entire body. These practices contribute not only to physical fitness but also to mental clarity, which is crucial in my artistic journey.

What advice would you give to someone starting yoga for the first time?

Start with simple yoga practices focused on improving both your body and mind. It’s important to practice under the guidance of a certified expert, especially in the beginning, to ensure you’re doing it correctly. If that’s not possible, there are many reliable YouTube tutorials by experienced yoga teachers that can help you get started safely. Be patient, listen to your body, and allow yourself to grow gradually in the practice.

Tegan-Jade Martin Yoga level description: Level 1 Yoga Teacher Trainee

What first got you into yoga, and what keeps you coming back?

I was in a really bad space in 2017 (mentally, spiritually and financially) when I came across a “free social yoga” group that met every Sunday in a Community Hall in Ponsonby. Even though I’ve moved cities & my practice is ever changing, the three key values that keep me coming back are sense of community, learning to listen to my body without judgement & time to reconnect with myself, my purpose and life on a different level.

Which asana have you personally had most benefit from and how?

Ooh, interesting question. I reckon I’ve personally

benefited from practicing halasana (plough pose) for two reasons. First, it releases my spine in ways nothing ever has; alleviating chronic pain and creating a sense of feeling more spacious in my back body. Second, since it’s a forward bend it (consciously or subconsciously) creates a sense of calm, inward focus and introspection which is a huge plus for me. I do have to say Baddha Virabhadrasana (humble warrior) is my favourite asana though.

What advice would you give to someone starting yoga for the first time?

3. Be open minded, curious and kind. Do your best to focus on the present moment & listen to your body (let the pose fit your body rather than forcing your body to fit the pose). Also, don’t be so serious, have a little smile on your face and be proud of yourself for taking the time to connect to yourself on a deeper level. International Yoga Day

As told to Khushee Gupta, Rajni Anand Luthra, Torrsha Sen and Manan Luthra

READ MORE ON YOGA HERE

EVENTS: India’s High Commission Marks 10 Years of International Day of Yoga