Need to see a psychologist? How to find one that’s right for you

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After weeks (or months) of putting it off, you book a longer appointment with your GP to talk about your mental health. You explain that you’ve been feeling low, anxious and overwhelmed. They suggest seeing a psychologist. right psychologist

But how do you know if this psychologist is the right person for you?

It’s a fair question, and it matters more than many people realise.

So, what should you know before you book your first appointment?

What does a referral actually mean?

In Australia, your GP can refer you to a psychologist under a mental health treatment plan. This provides Medicare rebates for a set number of sessions.

To be eligible, your GP must assess that you have a diagnosable mental health condition that would benefit from treatment, such as anxiety, depression, sleep difficulties or stress-related concerns.

Most people can receive up to ten sessions a year with a Medicare rebate. Many psychologists charge an out-of-pocket fee, although some offer bulk billing. Rebates are higher for clinical psychologists than for other psychologists.

You’re not locked into the psychologist named on your referral. In most cases, you can choose a different psychologist and still receive a rebate.

Not all psychologists are the same finding a psychologist

All psychologists are registered with the Psychology Board of Australia. Some complete additional specialist training and are endorsed in areas such as clinical, counselling, educational and developmental, or forensic psychology.

Endorsement reflects specialised training, not necessarily “better” care. What matters most is whether the psychologist has experience with your concerns and uses an approach suited to your needs.

Therapies based on cognitive and behavioural principles have the strongest and most consistent evidence, particularly when matched to specific problems.

For example, structured approaches are widely used for anxiety, sleep difficulties and depression, while parenting programs are commonly used for child behaviour problems.

The Australian Psychological Society’s “Find a Psychologist” directory and the government’s healthdirect Service Finder are good places to start looking for a psychologist.

What should you look for?

Referrals to psychologists are often based on practical factors such as availability or location, rather than whether the psychologist is the right match for the person’s needs. But the match can shape how helpful therapy is.

So how do you find the right fit? It can help to ask a few simple questions. Many psychologists offer brief introductory phone calls to help determine whether they’re a good fit. These are usually short and focused on practical questions, and are often provided at no cost. You may also find some of this information on the psychologist’s website, or get a sense of it over the first few sessions.

You can ask:

have you worked with people with this problem before?

what kind of approach do you use?

what would the first few sessions look like?

how will we know if this is working?

If you have several psychologists to choose from, you can book your first appointment with the one that seems like the best match.

What if you don’t have much choice?

In rural or remote areas, or if you need a low-cost option, choices may be limited. In these cases, the focus shifts to making the best use of what’s available. That may include telehealth or working with your GP to review your progress.

It’s also worth knowing that seeing a psychologist isn’t the only option.

Evidence-based online programs can help, particularly for common problems. For instance, programs such as MindSpot and This Way Up offer courses for anxiety and depression.

Free parenting programs such as Triple P and ParentWorks provide evidence-based support for child behaviour problems. These online programs can be a useful starting point, although they may not suit more complex difficulties.

You can also call Medicare Mental Health on 1800 595 212 to connect you with supports.

How do you know you’re on the right track? finding a psychologist

So you’ve found a psychologist and had a few sessions. A good one can explain how they think about your problem and why they are using a particular approach.

Be cautious if, after a few sessions, your psychologist’s approach feels very generic, or it’s unclear how it fits your situation or problem.

You don’t have to like your psychologist for them to be a good fit. After the first few sessions, you should have a clearer sense of direction. They should make you feel understood, seem to “get it”, and be someone you’re able to work with. There should also be a clear plan or focus, and at least one useful idea or strategy.

Therapy can feel uncomfortable at times, that’s normal. But if you still feel unclear about the direction or not well understood, you have options.

You can talk to the psychologist, ask your GP for a different referral, or look for another psychologist yourself.

The key is not to stay stuck in something that isn’t helping.

The bottom line

Seeing a psychologist can be one of the most helpful steps you take for your mental health. But it’s not just about going. It’s about finding someone whose approach fits your needs and who you can work with.

When it comes to therapy, “available” is not always the same as “right”. You deserve the right fit.

This article, written by Trevor Mazzucchelli, Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology, Curtin University, first appeared in The Conversation, and has been republished under a Creative Commons licence.

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