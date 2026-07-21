India’s cake queen Prachi Dhabal Deb is coming to Australia

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In 2019, standing in a grand hall in Birmingham, surrounded by nearly 800 of the world’s finest cake artists, Pune-based Prachi Dhabal Deb’s hands trembled – not from piping royal icing, but from the weight of a moment that would change her life forever.

They had just announced her name at the prestigious Cake Masters Magazine Awards, also known as the “Oscars of the cake industry”. As she walked up to receive her ‘Royal Icing’ trophy from Sir Eddie Spence MBE, the legendary British cake artist who once decorated royal wedding cakes for Queen Elizabeth II herself, Prachi wasn’t just a finalist anymore – she was a torchbearer of tradition.

“What made it special was having my family with me in Birmingham. To share that moment with them and see the pride in their eyes, especially as someone coming from India, bringing a centuries-old tradition into a modern global spotlight was indescribable,” Prachi shares with Indian Link. “That award validated years of unseen effort, quiet struggles, and bold dreams.”

It was a turning point for Prachi.

“Honestly it wasn’t about the size or beauty of the cake,” she recalls. “It was the technique and the story behind it that got recognition. That evening, I knew this was more than cake-making. It was about legacy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prachi Dhabal Deb| Royal Icing Artist 🇮🇳 (@prachidhabaldeb)

Today, that legacy has reached new heights. Prachi, who once began baking with her mother in the summers of Rewa and later dabbled again during a health sabbatical in 2012, has just become the first Indian ever to be named Ambassador and Senior Judge at the International Cake Show Australia (ACADA 2026) – a moment of immense pride for India’s sugar art community.

“It’s an honour I hold with deep gratitude,” she says. “For India, it signals that we’re no longer just emerging voices, but contributors shaping the global narrative in cake artistry.”

Sugar rush : Prachi Dhabal Deb

Prachi’s artistic evolution is purely serendipitous. “I started baking at 10. But academics took over and I pursued a career as a financial analyst,” says Prachi, who was born in Rewa, grew up in Dehradun, did her later education in Calcutta and is currently in Pune. “It was only in 2012 during a sabbatical due to health concerns that I reconnected with baking and painting.”

It was entirely a self-taught, intuitive journey, she adds.

And now after years of competing and winning cake competitions, Prachi is no longer a stranger to scale or symbolism. Her signature vegan creations – detailed replicas of architectural wonders like Milan Cathedral and regal Indian palaces – have earned her three World Book of Records entries. But the technicalities, she says, are only half the story. “Every cake I design begins with an emotional connection to the subject. Then comes the engineering – sketches, icing behaviour, balance, everything planned meticulously.”

Her portfolio reflects a unique fusion: architectural fragments, handloom motifs, vintage postcards, and heritage symbols all sculpted in sugar. This year, for ACADA, she intends to draw from “timeless Indian grace – think handwoven patterns, regal traditions – merged with clean, global aesthetics.”

“My goal is to blend our rich past with clean, global aesthetics in a way that feels universally beautiful,” she elaborates.

Judging at a global level, however, brings its own complexities. “The biggest challenge,” she admits, “will be staying objective while respecting diverse cultural expressions. Every artist brings their own lens to storytelling, and as a judge, it’s important to evaluate technical finesse while honouring individual expression.”

The sweet smell of success

Prachi has received accolades from the UK Parliament, Oxford University, and prominent Indian dignitaries like Nitin Gadkari. Of these, she confesses, the Oxford University honour during India Week in July 2024 stood out deeply. They celebrated her decade‑long dedication to elevating royal‑icing as both an artistic and culturally expressive medium

“It felt like recognition not just of artistry, but of cultural preservation and vegan innovation. It also carried a global platform, which helps amplify the voice of artists like me who work with purpose.”

And now, she hopes her story inspires others to follow their unique paths. “Unconventional paths can be rewarding,” she says, smiling. “You don’t have to follow trends – originality, consistency, and integrity in work can pave the way.”

For budding cake artists, she advises to start slow and “don’t rush the process”.

“Your hand should understand the medium before you attempt design complexity. Practice lines and pressure control before patterns. And always respect the icing, it responds to your energy and patience.”

What Prachi Dhabal Deb does is more than cake-making – she is preserving stories in sugar!

The International Cake Show Australia takes place in Sydney (31 July-2 Aug 2026). Details here.

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