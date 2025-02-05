US C-17 plane carrying Indian deportees to land in Amritsar

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As a component of a larger immigration crackdown in the United States during the second term of President Donald Trump, a US military plane is scheduled to land in Amritsar with about 205 Indian nationals who were deported for illegal entry. According to The Tribune, which cited anonymous sources, the C-17 flight, which is primarily returning people from Punjab and nearby states, is expected to land at 9 AM (IST) on Wednesday, 5 February 2025.

Mass deportations have resulted from Trump’s escalation of border control tactics since taking office on January 20. Many of the people being deported had come to the US illegally, frequently after shelling out large sums of money to gain entry.

In December, Trump had declared, “I want them out, and the countries have to take them back.” Emphasising on swiftly deporting illegal immigrants rather than holding them and allowing them to file an appeal, he said, “I don’t want them to spend the next 20 years in camp. ”

According to reports, India is attempting to preserve positive diplomatic ties with the Trump administration in the face of growing US pressure on immigration laws. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a number of trade and policy concessions to the White House, according to Bloomberg.

A report in The Gaurdian states the Indian government is collaborating with the US authorities to identify undocumented Indian immigrants for deportation in order to demonstrate a willingness to work closely with the new Trump administration and protect legal immigration visas for Indian citizens.

Next week, Modi is scheduled to visit Washington, where he is anticipated to discuss immigration-related issues.

The US Department of Homeland Security predicted last year that there were approximately 220,000 undocumented Indian migrants living in the United States as of 2022, however official figures are yet unknown. According to earlier reports, India had consented to take back some 18,000 of these people.

In October 2024, Homeland Security (DHS) organised a charter deportation flight to India, through U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to repatriate Indian nationals who did not have the legal right to be in the United States. Data from the U.S. government shows that 519 Indian nationals were deported to India between November 2023 and October 2024. Both commercial and charter aircraft were used to carry out these deportations.

President Trump has pushed federal and local agencies to increase detentions and deportations as part of his rigorous immigration enforcement efforts since taking office again. As part of his larger immigration policy, he has also increased deportation flights and sent military personnel to border areas.

However, India’s Ministry of External Affairs has not yet released an official comment regarding the most recent deportation flight. Nonetheless, the problem continues to be a major diplomatic and humanitarian concern because thousands of undocumented Indian people are still in the US.

