The 2024 U.S. presidential election has stirred diverse reactions among Indian and American citizens residing in the US. In Indian Link interviews, a panel of citizens, including Indian Americans and long-established residents, share perspectives on what Trump’s second presidency means for themselves, as new migrants from India, as established citizens, and for US-India relations overall. Trump’s decisive victory has raised questions about immigration, economic growth, and foreign relations that are particularly relevant to both Indian and American communities.

Perspectives of Indian Americans

For Indian Americans, Trump’s return brings a mix of optimism and caution. Many appreciate Trump’s emphasis on economic stability and professional growth, especially in high-demand fields like technology. Geoff Harris, a successful CEO and entrepreneur in the field of Engineering (and neither a relation nor supporter of Kamala!), believes that Trump’s leadership provides stability and a predictable policy direction. Meera Narayanan, a Republican and a senior executive in New York City, agrees, but remains critical of Trump’s polarising approach. She notes that the Democratic Party’s inability to turn out its supporters to the polling booth contributed to Trump’s win.

Trump’s firm immigration stance, however, raises concerns among Indian Americans, particularly regarding family reunification and pathways to residency. Sudhir Gupta, who describes himself as a Servant Leader at an MNC, and emphasised that his views were personal, notes that during Trump’s first term, H1-B visa procedures became more complex, increasing wait times and adding barriers to citizenship for skilled workers. The Tampa FL resident observes that if these policies return, professionals may find the US immigration process more restrictive.

Views on implications for new Indian migrants

For prospective Indian migrants, Trump’s “America First” policy may signal both opportunity and uncertainty. Gupta recalls that during Trump’s first term, green card processing times extended for skilled workers, complicating pathways to long-term residency. This remains a concern for Indian professionals aspiring to settle in the US under a second Trump term.

Yet some are hopeful, noting Trump’s tendency to support high-skilled immigration as part of his economic strategy. New migrants in high-demand fields like technology may still find the US market favourable, as Trump could prioritise skilled labour even if broader immigration policies tighten.

The ones who may, in fact, be restricted, would be the illegal migrants. Given that many of them eventually get ensnared in violent secessionist movements, it is possible that India is, in fact, one of the only countries that whole-heartedly supports America’s efforts to deport illegal migrants.

Perspectives of mainstream Americans

For many mainstream US citizens, Trump’s victory brings both relief and apprehension. Harris, welcoming Trump’s pro-business approach, hopes that Trump’s promise to prioritise domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on China resonates with citizens focused on job creation and economic self-sufficiency. Harris also calls for reduced divisiveness, hoping that Trump’s policies will foster unity rather than division.

Narayanan, however, worries that Trump’s approach could alienate many groups, while Gupta points to factors like inflation and interest rates that may deepen societal divides along economic lines. Touching on gender dynamics, Gupta suggests that Kamala Harris’s gender may have impacted voter perceptions, though Geoff Harris counters that the electorate is ready for a strong female leader if the right candidate (like Nikki Haley) emerges.

The US-India Relationship

Trump’s re-election could also strengthen US-India ties, given his rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Anupam Tandon, a Senior Database Engineer/Administrator with extensive experience in Federal programmes, anticipates that Trump’s anti-China stance will encourage closer collaboration with India, especially as India expands as a manufacturing hub. This realignment could benefit both economies and help reduce US reliance on Chinese imports.

However, the proposed tariffs also create opportunities. Tandon notes that this shift may drive manufacturing to countries like India and Vietnam, positioning India as a central player in US-India trade relations. This transition could open long-term opportunities for India to expand its role in global supply chains.

Immigration policies also concern Indian Americans, as Trump’s selective support for skilled labour may restrict the overall flow of Indian professionals. Geoff Harris believes that Trump’s background as a negotiator may allow for flexibility in his approach, suggesting his initial hardline stance on tariffs and immigration might be an opening gambit. This could ultimately benefit US-India economic relations and create new avenues for skilled Indian workers.

Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together,… pic.twitter.com/u5hKPeJ3SY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2024

Conclusion

Overall, Indian Americans view Trump’s re-election with a combination of optimism for economic growth and concerns over immigration restrictions. For new migrants, Trump’s policies may present selective opportunities but could complicate immigration processes. Mainstream Americans largely welcome Trump’s focus on economic stability and domestic priorities, though some worry about potential divisiveness.

For US-India relations, Trump’s win may create strategic openings, particularly as India emerges as a manufacturing alternative to China. As the US and India navigate evolving political and economic landscapes, Trump’s next term holds significant implications for both nations and their global standing.

