March for Australia protest: Diversity is not a threat – it’s a strength.

An all-white Australia. A ban on foreign flags. An end to ‘mass migration’.

An anti-immigration rally will take to the streets on 31 August in six cities of Australia.

Organised by the March for Australia group, the protest has been condemned by politicians, human rights groups and community leaders alike – for promoting racism and division. Migrant communities, especially Indian Australians, have expressed growing fear and concern, with some warning the protests could lead to more race-based abuse.

Many believe the group’s views go against Australia’s core values of diversity, inclusion, and respect – and are calling for unity in response. March for Australia protest

As early as February this year, ASIO Director General Mark Burgess had flagged the rise of such extremism. “We expect nationalist and racist violent extremists to continue their efforts to ‘mainstream’ and expand their movement. They will undertake provocative, offensive and increasingly high-profile acts to generate publicity and recruit. We can expect spikes in activities that are directed to incite violence between different groups in Australia, so as to endanger the peace, order or good government of the Commonwealth.”

The ‘March for Australia’ protest follows the exact playbook that the ASIO chief described so well – exploiting insecurities and fuelling a sense of lost entitlement. It draws on an international political climate where right-wing conspiracies masquerade as free speech, amplified by social media platforms abandoning fact-checking. What emerges is the darker side of multicultural Australia, one that fair-minded citizens must recognise and call out.

During the 1990s, when racism was highly prevalent, Neha Madhok thought, “one of these days they are going to turn on us (South Asians). They’ve done it to everyone else and it’s only a matter of time till we see targeted hate towards South Asians.” And almost thirty years later, here we are.

The protest organisers have singled out the Indian-Australian community claiming that “more Indians in five years” had arrived in Australia “than Greeks and Italians in 100”.

This argument misrepresents migration and fuels unnecessary fear. Australia’s identity has long been shaped by successive waves of multicultural migration. Those from India or Greece & Italy in earlier decades, served to enrich Australia’s economy, contributing significantly to healthcare, technology, education, and small business. Pointing fingers at a single community breeds division, not dialogue.

The idea of “replacement” ignores the fact that Australia is a nation built by migrants.

Amar Singh JP, founder of Turbans 4 Australia, observes, “This is our country as well, we call it home. So it feels like we’re being treated like second-class citizens. And that’s not right.”

Housing crisis

Attributing contemporary issues, such as housing shortage, to migrants, is not only unjust, but also inaccurate. Many commentators have pointed out that this problem can be traced back to lack of proper planning and related systemic issues, at the hands of successive governments. Though billions of dollars have been thrown at the problem, there is no appetite for structural reform to benefit most Australians. Instead, both the major parties have pointed fingers at migration numbers – while acknowledging that Australia needs more migrants to support an aging population and long-term growth of the economy.

Blaming migrants distracts from real issues like housing and infrastructure, which require planning and leadership, not scapegoating.

The Trump effect

The rise of far-right organisations in Australia has been notably influenced by global political shifts, particularly the election of Donald Trump in 2016. Trump’s populist rhetoric, characterised by anti-immigration stances, and nationalism resonated with certain segments of the Australian populace. Similarly, far-right parties have also gained significant traction in Europe such as the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party which has become the most popular among voters and Brothers of Italy, led by Giorgia Meloni, the country’s first female prime minister. These parties often capitalise on concerns over immigration, national identity, and economic instability, which far-right groups in Australia are mirroring.

Global conflicts

Meanwhile, the Gaza conflict has also deeply affected Sydney’s multicultural community, leading to a surge in antisemitic incidents and political tensions. Since October 2023, attacks on synagogues, businesses, and individuals have escalated, with graffiti such as “Kill Israel” found in areas like Woollahra and Maroubra. Diplomatic relations have also strained with Israeli PM Netanyahu accusing Albanese of “betrayal” over the recognition of a Palestinian state, while Albanese criticised Netanyahu’s policies as “incendiary”. Further complicating matters, Australian intelligence agencies have linked attacks to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), alleging the use of local proxies, leading to the expulsion of Iran’s ambassador and designating the IRGC a terrorist organisation.

Decreasing fertility

Another factor that needs consideration is the total fertility rate has declined to a historic low of 1.50 births per woman in 2023, well below the replacement level of 2.1 which is the average number of children a woman needs to have to maintain a stable population size. This, coupled with an aging population, necessitates a focus on skilled migration to sustain economic growth and address labor shortages. Neha Madhok supports this reality, “the fact of the protest does not align with the fact that we need more migration to meet the immediate gaps in our workforce.”

Planned migration growth strengthens Australia’s multicultural identity, bringing new skills, ideas, and cultural perspectives that enrich communities and drive economic progress. By welcoming people from diverse backgrounds in a strategic way, Australia not only addresses its key challenges but also nurtures innovation, creativity, and global connections. March for Australia protest

To break away from such extremism, there is an urgent need for leaders at state and federal levels who will not only speak out against racism but actively strengthen the narrative that diversity is a national asset. As Minister for Multiculturalism NSW, Steve Kamper said, “Australia [is] built on migration, and our quality of life [is] better because of it.” Without decisive action, far-right movements will continue to exploit social divisions, undermining community cohesion and targeting migrant communities, the very things Australia’s top spy has been warning us about.

Population growth and migration policies should be discussed with facts and respect – not alarmist rhetoric.

Diversity is not a threat – it’s a strength.

