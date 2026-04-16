Come on Angus Taylor, you can do better

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Angus Taylor’s immigration policy

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With the newly announced migration policy by the Liberal Party, it is a race to the bottom – and Angus Taylor and Pauline Hanson are both sprinting.

Taylors newly unveiled migration policy – is being sold as “strong” and “practical,” but it seems less like mainstream economic management and more like an audition tape for One Nation.

And if there’s one thing history shows, it’s that voters rarely reward the back-up band over the original act.

Because here’s the thing: when the Liberal Party starts sounding like One Nation, voters don’t think, “Wow, bold reinvention.” They think, “Why not just go for the original?”

Migration does strain systems, sure, but casting it as the root of all economic problems is both simplistic and misplaced.

And if this all feels familiar, that’s because we’ve seen the movie overseas – and it’s not exactly a box office hit.

In the US, Donald Trump built an entire political brand on going hard against migration. It fired up crowds, sure – but governing? That turned into chaos, division, and policies that proved unsustainable.

Then there’s Brexit – sold as “taking back control.” Fast forward, and Britain’s still trying to figure out who’s going to drive the trucks, staff the hospitals, and keep the economy from quietly wheezing in the corner. Turns out slogans don’t come with a workforce.

And this is the trap regarding Angus Taylor’s immigration policy, once you go down the fear-and-blame route, you can’t really climb back out.

If the Liberal Party wants to lead, it needs to sound like itself again: serious, solutions-focused, and not auditioning for someone else’s base.

A smarter approach would be to lean into what the Liberals have traditionally done well: acknowledge the pressures, invest in solutions, and keep the focus on economic results, not culture wars.

Because if there’s one consistent lesson from overseas, it’s this: negative leadership might win a headline, but it rarely wins the debate.

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