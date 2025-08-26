Varsha Yajman: “Youth voices matter, we come with urgency”

Reading Time: 2 minutes

At just 23, Varsha Yajman has already established herself as one of Australia’s strongest youth voices in climate activism. Currently working as a full time lawyer, she bridges the gap between technical knowledge and community action, while continuing her work as a passionate advocate for environmental and social justice.

Yajman grew up in Sydney as a second-generation Indian-Australian, and from a young age, she was drawn to the intersection of social justice and environmental issues. That journey has since taken her into the world of climate advocacy, community organising, and public speaking, from grassroots rallies to international conferences.

Her activism is deeply personal. “I think climate change is such a unique issue because it intersects with everything, health, justice, gender, race, economics. It doesn’t exist in a vacuum,” she said. For Yajman, addressing the climate crisis is not just about cutting emissions, but about centering people who are disproportionately affected, particularly marginalised communities.

As a youth activist, she has worked with major movements like School Strike 4 Climate and partnered with organisations to push for stronger climate action in Australia. But what drives her is not only the science, it’s the human side. “I think that’s what keeps me going, because it’s about people. It’s about the people who don’t always get to have a voice at the table.”

Yajman is also unafraid to confront the challenges of being a young woman of colour in the climate movement. She acknowledges that her identity shapes how she is perceived: “People often underestimate me because of my age, or they assume I don’t know enough. But that’s also why youth voices matter, we come with urgency, and we’re not as tied down to the same systems that created the problem.”

Her vision of climate activism also includes mental health, an often-overlooked element of the crisis. She spoke candidly about how the anxiety surrounding climate change can weigh on young people: “It’s so easy to burn out, especially when you feel like you’re constantly screaming into the void. That’s why community is so important – it reminds you that you’re not alone in this.”

Through both her consulting work and her activism, Yajman is focused on creating systemic change rather than tokenistic solutions. “It’s not about individual guilt,” she explained. “It’s about holding governments and corporations accountable, because they’re the ones with the power to make real change.”

And while the fight for climate justice is urgent, Varsha Yajman is driven by hope rather than despair. Her belief is that change is possible if communities continue to demand it. “I think the most powerful thing we can do is show up in whatever way we can and remind those in power that we’re not going anywhere.”

