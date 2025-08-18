When Nandini Menon took Bharatanatyam into the Dreamtime

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A steady current of energy radiated from the artist, captivating the audience and charging the auditorium with intensity. True to her chosen theme of Shakthi (energy) dancer Nandini Menon brought to life its many forms with power and grace at her Bharatanatyam arangetram on Saturday, 2 August, at Parramatta’s Riverside Theatre.

An arangetram is the debut solo performance of an artist. It marks the point when a student, after years of rigorous training, is deemed ready to perform independently before an audience. It is both a rite of passage and a celebration of artistic maturity.

For the Guru (mentor) on the other hand, an arangetram is the next step in accepting greater challenges in conceptualisation and choreography; surpassing their own benchmark by choosing complex, abstract themes and making them relatable to both the connoisseur and the lay person.

Guru Hamsa Venkat and her disciple Nandini, both succeeded in not just surpassing benchmarks but in creating significant pathways. They gently pushed the boundaries of the traditional Bharatnatyam to encompass a Dreamtime story from the ancient Aboriginal culture and established a bridge between the two cultures that have always celebrated dance and music.

In a powerful narrative that upholds the inter-connectedness of man and nature, Nadini focused on the energy of rejuvenation, as she recreated the story of a young girl who was turned into a large crane – like the bird Brolga – because she had asserted her personal freedom, ie, her right to dance. Brolga continues to dance, defying the evil energy that surrounds her.

The echoes of Bruce Shillingsworth Jr’s didgeridoo and Guru Hamsa’s impassioned commentary enhanced the impact of Nandini’s swift gyrations as Brolga, the bird that fights for its freedom. This particular piece, which became the highlight of the evening for many, was choreographed by Hamsa Venkat’s daughter, the up-and-coming dancer Vishakha Iyer, currently a student at the prestigious Western Australian Performing Arts Academy.

Nandini’s affinity and respect for nature came through in her selection of the invocation piece in Mysore Jathi with a homage to the five elements. She prayed that the fragrant earth, the precious water, the energetic wind, the brilliance of the fire and the resonance of the skies – may all combine for an auspicious beginning.

Varnam is an important item where a dancer’s skills are fully displayed: the ability to perform nritya (pure dance) and abhinaya (acting) are assessed here. Here, Nandini explored the feminine energy Devi who is celebrated as the cosmic force that creates, sustains, and transforms the universe. Four stories were interwoven to depict these qualities of Devi which Nandini executed with rhythmic sophistication with expressive storytelling. Nandini Menon

It was heartening to see the daughter dance away gleefully when her father Sasi Kumar lent his voice to a beautiful composition in Poorna Kambodhi ragam. The audience watched this Padam with admiration as the father and daughter effortlessly conveyed their mutual affection. Nandini’s uncle, Hari Kumar, lent his voice to the recital, adding a tender and deeply personal layer of emotion. Sai Vigneswar, with his soulful voice and impressive range, took the concert a few notches higher. He was ably supported by the highly accomplished Kasthuri Sahadevan on Veena and the nimble-fingered Pallavarajan Nagendran on Mridangam, while Venkatesh Sritharan’s flute added to the melodic touch. The much-awaited music interlude by these incredibly talented artists left the audience asking for more!

Nandini continued her maiden rendezvous with an energetic Thillana, which highlighted her competence, endurance and skilful footwork. In this number, she radiated the life-giving energy of the Sun, her vibrant-red costume drawing colour from the blazing sun.

The light, sound, outfits and stage management were flawless, adding significantly to the artistic experience. The speeches, perhaps, could have been a little shorter on a rainy night.

Skilfully executed to thunderous applause, in the concluding part, Mangalam, Nandini Menon bowed to the divine duo Shiva and Shakthi with humility and gratitude, seeking their blessings for her onward journey as an accomplished artist.

