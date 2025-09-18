Unfairly targeted. Undeniably vital.

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Migration is a perennial flashpoint in Australian politics. Politicians frequently woo migrant communities – while stoking the fears of the wider electorate.

Fear of migrants rarely stems from evidence. It is more about perceived threats – locals losing jobs, overburdened infrastructure, or the erosion of national identity. Migrants become convenient scapegoats during times of uncertainty, amplified by sensationalist media and populist rhetoric.

Yet the numbers tell a different story: on Sunday 31 August, less than 1.2% of Australians marched against migration, 98.8% Australians recognise the value of migration.

We need to move the dial further north and talk about the value of migration.

Migrants fill critical skill gaps, from healthcare and engineering to hospitality and IT. They drive entrepreneurship – migrants are statistically more likely to start businesses, creating jobs and innovation. They contribute significantly through taxes, consumption, and investment, strengthening national economies.

Migration adds social and cultural value. It enriches cultural life with new languages, food, art, and traditions. It fosters cross-cultural understanding and resilience in diverse societies. Migrants often revitalise communities, especially in regional or ageing areas, bringing energy and demographic balance.

Migration brings fresh perspectives, adaptability, and global networks.

Indian-Australians illustrate this reality in every way.

They are the second-highest tax-paying migrant community after the British.

Some 64-68% hold degrees beyond a Bachelor’s, earning above the national median.

Collectively, they generate $46 billion in income and pay $10-12 billion in income tax annually – over 3% of total government income tax revenue.

Indian international students contribute up to $8.5 billion to the economy, including $1.3 billion in taxes.

The contribution of Indian-Australians to the Australian economy in dollar numbers is in billions, not millions.

Their workforce participation is crucial: 25-30% in IT, 15-18% in healthcare and social assistance, 10-13% in engineering and construction, and 8-10% in education.

Yet public discourse often ignores these facts.

In recent days, political figures have singled out Indian-Australians, suggesting migrants are being strategically brought in for votes, while they become a drain on resources.

The issue is not migration itself; it is fear, misinformation, and opportunism. Structural problems – housing, inequality, infrastructure – are real, but blaming migrants for these challenges is simplistic and harmful.

Indian-Australians are not a threat; they are valuable to Australia’s economy, and its social and cultural life. They are resilient, hardworking, and deeply committed to the country they call home.

Their skills, labour, and tax contributions support everyday life for all Australians.

With Diwali approaching, politicians will join community celebrations in large numbers. Beyond traditional attire and festival fanfare, perhaps their focus should be on the value migrants bring to the nation.

It is time to move past scapegoating and fear. Migration debates must be grounded in facts. And in the knowledge that it is not a burden but a bridge – connecting cultures, strengthening economies, and enriching our shared identity.

To value migration is to value ourselves: the courage of our past, the diversity of our present, and the promise of our future. After all, migration has long been Australia’s quiet superpower – and the real question is not whether we can afford it, but whether we can afford to ignore it.

