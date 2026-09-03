Indian Link Loves: Our September Favourites

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Indian Link’s September 2026 favourites

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This year has seen its fair share of Gen-Z writers trying to make it big in the literary space. One of the standouts by far is Malavika Kannan with her debut novel Unprecedented Times. This whip-smart work of auto-fiction centres around main character Rishi, a Stanford freshman whose plans to have the typical college experience are thwarted by the pandemic. One of the few books to faithfully capture the chaos of the early 2020s, Unprecedented Times is a refreshing take on the political and social forces which govern today’s world.

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Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has been making rounds on all the social media platforms, recently opening to packed theatres in Kerala, with Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions set to release early this month. This slice-of-life romance revolves around new girl in town, Ashley (Mamitha Baiju) and the ever-dependable Justin (Nivin Pauly) as they navigate familial tensions to protect their blooming relationship. Underpinned by director Girish A.D.’s characteristic sense of humour, this story is not just entertaining, but is also intensely relatable.

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Pop star Sai Abhyankkar extends his winning streak with his latest single ‘Radhimaa.’ If the viral song ‘Pavizha Malli,’ didn’t convince you to become a certified member of his fandom, then this song certainly will. In ‘Radhimaa,’ Abhyannkkar proves to be a master of Indie-pop and Tamil folk fusion, using the genre as a vehicle to portray the high of young love. His singular grasp of musical storytelling puts him in good stead with stars such as Anirudh. Could this single signal the coming of a new icon?

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Jhunjhunwala (@theglobalvegetarian)

Masala Chai Tres Leches…need I say more? Influencer @theglobalvegetarian has blessed chai lovers across the world with her indulgent take on tres leches. It’s a recipe that involves combining masala chai with a three milk mixture (whole milk, condensed milk and evaporated milk) which is then added to an airy, eggless sponge cake. It is obscenely easy to make, only requiring basic pantry items. The grounded chai flavour undercuts the sweetness overload, leaving you with a balanced yet delicious dessert that’ll leave you craving for more.

Read Also: Indian films releasing in September 2026