Indian films and series releasing in September 2025

Reading Time: 4 minutes

September is here, and as the days get shorter and the weather shifts, we’re creeping closer to the festive season! Now, in terms of entertainment, September might not bring the glitz of A-list blockbusters, but it offers something just as intriguing: films with strong, engaging storylines that are worth a closer look. From unexpected dramas to inventive comedies, this month’s releases prove that you don’t need star power to tell a story that sticks.

Inspector Zende (Netflix)

When notorious serial killer Carl Bhojraj escapes prison and resurfaces in Mumbai, Inspector Zende is determined to bring him down once more. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh, and Sachin Khedekar, this comedy is full of twists and high-stakes drama.

Releasing 05 September

The Bengal Files (Zee5)

Starring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi, this film explores the 1946 Calcutta Killings and Noakhali riots. It is the third and final instalment in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Files Trilogy based on modern Indian history, following The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.

Releasing 05 September

Madhraasi (In cinemas)

This upcoming Tamil-language psychological action thriller film written and directed by A. R. Murugados follows the journey of a troubled man, reeling from a breakup as he becomes involved in an operation to stop the mass distribution of weapons. Starring Sanjay Dutt, Vidyut Jammwal and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles, the film is packed with action and drama.

Releasing 05 September

Ghaati (In cinemas)

A Telugu film which follows the journey of Baahubali fame, Anushka Shetty’s character who in the film plays the role of a victim who gets entangled with weed trade due to circumstances. The journey she goes through sees her become a criminal and eventually, a legend.

Releasing 05 September

Baaghi 4 (In cinemas)

Tiger Shroff reprises his role as Ronny, this time up against Sanjay Dutt in a violent, high-stakes clash. Marked by its adults-only rated intensity and unflinching action and featuring Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa, the franchise enters a grittier territory than ever before. Indian films in September 2025

Releasing 05 September

Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye (In cinemas)

An upcoming Punjabi language film starring Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Singga, and Twinkle Arora in lead roles, this emotionally charged drama promises action, heart, and entertainment. Plus some good old Punjabi humour.

Releasing 05 September

Ufff Yeh Siyapaa (In cinemas)

A sheepish common man finds himself entangled in a spiraling mess when his wife, Nushrat Bharucha leaves him as she believes he’s been flirting with their neighbour, Nora Fatehi. Before he can clear his name, a misplaced drug parcel sets off a chain of escalating disasters. What follows is a wildly absurd, darkly comic chain of events – unfolding without a single spoken word. Indian films in September 2025

Releasing 05 September

Do You Wanna Partner (Prime Video)

Two friends, Tamannah Bhatia & Diana Penty, venture into the craft beer industry in urban India, navigating a male-dominated world full of skeptical families, tough investors, and endless bureaucracy. With humour and sharp social commentary, the series explores their personal growth, professional challenges, and the ups and downs of chasing a dream in an unforgiving environment.

Releasing 12 September

Ek Chatur Naar (In cinemas)

Set in a quirky small-town India, the story follows a deceptively charming woman played by Divya Khosla Kumar, whose innocent façade hides razor-sharp wit. Ambitious and cunning, she seizes a big opportunity presented in the form of Neil Nitin Mukesh, but unpredictable twists and darkly comic turns constantly challenge her cleverness, keeping her on her toes at every step. Indian films in September 2025

Releasing 12 September

Aabeer Gulaal (In cinemas)

A romcom starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, faced bans during Indo-Pak tensions and now releasing worldwide (hopefully) it promises humour, romance, and heartfelt storytelling, all while offering a charming look at love and relationships.

Releasing 12 September

Love in Vietnam (In cinemas)

Inspired by the classic Turkish novel ‘Madonna in a Fur Coat” this film is a passionate cross-cultural romance that unfolds between Vietnam and Punjab. Starring Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur and Khả Ngân in the lead roles. Indian films in September 2025

Releasing 12 September

Ba***ds of Bollywood (Netflix)

SRK’s son Aryan Khan makes his directorial debut with a sharp, satirical series on the Indian film industry, featuring a star-studded cast including Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Gautami Kapoor. The series promises biting humour, insider drama, and a fresh, irreverent look at Bollywood’s glittering chaos, by one of the most talked about star-kids of recent times.

Releasing 18 September

Jolly LLB 3 (In cinemas)

Packed with a stellar cast including Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Annu Kapoor, this comedy brings double the trouble with two Jollys in one courtroom. Expect outrageous chaos, clever twists, and non-stop belly laughs as the two Jagdeep Mishras clash in a riotous battle of wits and antics.

Releasing 19 September

Doin’ It (In cinemas)

Lilly Singh stars as Maya, a 30-year-old software engineer from a conservative Indian family, juggling her dream of launching a teen-focused app while substitute teaching at a high school. Things take a hilariously awkward turn when, as a virgin, she’s tasked with teaching sex education – forcing her to navigate teen questions, cultural taboos, and her own personal growth in this witty, relatable comedy.

Releasing 19 September

READ MORE: Diljit Dosanjh is set to make history once again