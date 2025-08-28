Diljit Dosanjh is set to make history once again

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Following record-breaking runs across North America, Europe, the UK, and India, the music icon will bring his new tour, AURA to Australia and New Zealand this October and November – officially becoming the first Indian artist in history to headline stadiums in Australia with massive shows at CommBank Stadium (Sydney) and AAMI Park (Melbourne).

Returning to the country by popular demand, Dosanjh will also perform in Adelaide and Perth for the very first time, expanding his legacy and solidifying his place as one of the most successful Indian artists to ever perform internationally.

After thrilling Australian fans in 2023 with his Born To Shine tour, which sold over 50,000 tickets and set new records for Indian performers in the region, AURA promises to be his biggest, boldest and most explosive tour yet with next-level production and visuals and a new set-list packed with fan favourites and new anthems.

Speaking about the Australian and New Zealand tour, Diljit said:

“The energy that fans in Australia and New Zealand brought to my last tour was unforgettable. My fans’ immense love is the reason I’m coming back with stadium shows in Sydney and Melbourne, and we’ve added Adelaide and Perth so I can celebrate with even more of them. This tour is for the fans but it’s also about celebrating Indian music on a global stage and sharing our culture with the world.”

With chart-topping hits like G.O.A.T (328M+ views), Do You Know (294M+ views), Proper Patola (416M+ views), and appearances at Coachella, the Met Gala, Billboard Summit, and a historic Apple Music Studios broadcast in Los Angeles, Diljit is not just breaking barriers, he’s rewriting the global music playbook.

General Public Tickets for Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura 2025 Tour go on sale on Wednesday 3 September at 12:00pm local time for Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, and 3:00pm local time for Melbourne from Ticketek

Diljit Dosanjh AURA tour dates:

Sun 26 Oct | Sydney Commbank Stadium, Sydney Nns

Wed 29 Oct | Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Sat 1 Nov | Aami Park, Melbourne VIC

Wed 5 Nov | Aec Arena, Adelaide SA

Sun 9 Nov | Rac Arena, Perth WA

