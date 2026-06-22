From pitch to picture: 8 best Indian football films

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Though often overshadowed by cricket on the big screen, Indian football films have been some of the industry’s most memorable stories of underdogs, resilience and hope.

There is so much more to football than winning, and some of football’s most meaningful narratives live beyond the pitch, in the lives of those who play and savour the sport.

What good football movies bring to the table are inside looks into unheard stories, drama and humanity that give the game its title, ‘the beautiful game’.

Here are eight titles, arranged in no particular order, that delve into the excitement and dreams associated with football.

Maidaan (2024) | Hindi

Starring: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Nitanshi Goel

Based on the life Syed Abdul Rahim (played by Devgn), Maidaan chronicles the story of the Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team as he strives for one ultimate goal: glory for India. Despite being met by numerous obstacles, including lacking resources, political disturbances, doubts from higher-ups and a growing health crisis, Rahim continues to coach the Indian team and holds onto his ambition throughout, eventually bringing the team to the 1962 Asian Games.

Jhund (2022) | Hindi

Starring: Amitabh Bachchan, Ankush Gedam, Akash Thosar, Rinku Rajguru

In his endeavour to keep the children from a slum area away from the dangers of crime and drugs, retired sports teacher Vijay Barse (Bachchan) forms a competitive football team with these children. Based on the true story of NGO Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse, Jhund depicts how one’s man relentless efforts in rehabilitating the children through football and the children’s dedication to the game ultimately changes their lives.

Bigil (2019) | Tamil

Starring: Vijay, Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir

Football is sewn into a tale of revenge and redemption in the film Bigil which follows Michael (Vijay), a footballer-turned-gangster who abandoned his dream of soccer glory after his father’s murder. However, fate pulls him back to the game when his injured friend asks him for a favour to coach the Tamil Nadu women’s football team. Despite initial friction, Michael wins the team over and trains them to their prime. High-octane and vigorous, this Tamil sports drama is a rendition of unfiltered underdog triumph.

Captain (2018) | Malayalam

Starring: Jayasurya, Anu Sithara, Renji Panicker

This Malayalam sports biopic recounts the tale of VP Sathyan (played by Jayasurya), the Indian national football team captain from the early ‘90s. Poignant and authentic, the film explores Sathyan’s dual life – a powerhouse defender and unsung football hero on the field, and a man grappling with mental health struggles, financial neglect and a crippling injury off it. Narrating the story of a man who gave his all to the sport he loved but was ultimately left behind by the system he revered, Captain sheds light on the unfortunate burden of athletic sacrifice.

Egaro (2011) | Bengali

Starring: Monu Mukherjee, Shankar Chakraborty, Biswajit Chakraborty

On 29 July 2011, during the British rule of India, a historical football match took place where India played barefoot – and India won. The Mohun Bagan Club from Kolkata’s victory against the East Yorkshire Regiment elicited a spark of nationalism across the nation, offering them hope that they too can well rise against the British oppressive rule. Egaro is based on the events leading up to the match, how a group of eleven young men decided to fight back through the game of football and strengthen the people’s confidence amid the nation’s struggle for freedom.

Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007) | Hindi

Starring: John Abraham, Bipasha Basu, Arshad Warsi

This Hindi sports drama narrates the story of Sunny Bhasin (Abraham) who faces racial prejudice in his attempt to break into a mainstream English league. Forced to return to his hometown team Southall Football Club, an all-Asian team, Sunny helps to bring the team to greater heights but decides to turn his back on them when a more lucrative offer emerges. How he eventually learns that football and community are deeply intertwined forms the remaining of the plot. indian football films

Penalty (2019) | Hindi

Starring: Lukram Smil, Kay Kay Menon, Aakash Dabhade

In a tale of discrimination and outcast, aspiring footballer Lukram (Smil) from Manipur finds his dream of playing nationally threatened when he faces prejudice in his college team due to his Northeastern background. Dejected, Lukram returns to his native village and joins the Street Club, a team of players who are highly talented but underprivileged. Showcasing his remarkable skills and undying passion for the sport during a game against the college team, Lukram manages to revive his once-buried dream of becoming a professional footballer.

The Goal (1999) | Hindi

Starring: Irrfan Khan, Tapas Dhali

A reiteration of a Bengali short story, The Goal follows Anupam (Khan), a soccer coach who scouts a talented player Manu and invites him to join his football team. When the other players resist due to Manu’s lower caste, Anupam encourages him to join the rival competitive team and play against his own club. A story of perseverance and unconditional love for the sport, The Goal is a reminder that football is for everyone. indian football films

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