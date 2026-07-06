Viraj Tandon is AGNSW’s Young Archie 2026 winner

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Viraj Tandon

Before the judges saw a winning artwork, there was a child quietly noticing the world. Where others might see a portrait, Viraj Tandon sees a story. Where others see colour, he sees patterns. That habit of looking a little deeper has earned Viraj top honours in Australia’s premier children’s art competition, Young Archie.

The 14-year-old has won this year’s portrait contest for children organised by the Art Gallery of NSW, in the 13-15 years category.

The Sydney Grammar student picked his cousin Angad as his subject. A psychiatrist by profession and a musician by passion, Angad is portrayed twice by Viraj, through both facets of his identity. Viraj Tandon

Facing the viewer is the doctor, stethoscope draped around his neck – composed and alert. With his back to us, the same man is transformed: relaxed behind the DJ decks as a disco ball glitters overhead.

Separating the two is a large window framing a scene close to Viraj’s heart – urban streetscape, this time of Fitzroy in Melbourne where Angad lives, heritage rubbing against modernity.

An intricate interplay of black and white and colour brings in a subtle meeting of contrasts. Viraj Tandon

Together, these elements create a compelling portrait of duality – profession and passion, science and art, discipline and freedom. It’s this quiet tension, and the way each side reflects the other, that gives the work both its depth and its title: Reflections by Viraj.

The young artist was quite pleased with the way it turned out, but was not without nerves on the day the winners were announced.

“My heart was racing,” Viraj tells Indian Link. “It was really nerve-wracking. Then they said my name, and it felt like everything went quiet for a second. When I stood up, it started to sink in, and I felt grateful and happy to have won.”

Mum and Dad beside him were equally thrilled, but they did not exactly hug and kiss him, he laughs. “I was saved from that embarrassment, but then the news reporters managed to create that embarrassment – so much happened in a matter of a few minutes.”

Curious, reflective and unusually philosophical for his age, Viraj relishes explaining his artwork. In doing so, he reveals an intentional and deeply considered approach to composition.

“Many people look at the painting and don’t quite know what to say, because they’re not immediately sure what’s happening,” he muses. “That can be a bad thing, but I actually think it’s a good thing. It makes people stop and really look.” Viraj Tandon

He goes on, “I wanted the foreground to invite the viewer in. The old masters use the foreground to draw your eye through the painting. I used the DJ setup to lead your gaze into the background, so it feels like you’re stepping into Angad’s space rather than simply observing it.”

Which part of the process did he enjoy the most?

“Probably the Fitzroy background,” he says. “Most artists might say the eyes, but I loved the background because it represents Angad through a visual metaphor of his identity. I also enjoyed drawing all the tiny details with a 0.03 nib pen – the café signs, pastries, people with umbrellas. They create the atmosphere. You really need to see it in person to appreciate them.”

And the biggest challenge?

“Probably the face – especially the reflection in the window. It was all done in graphite, and I wanted the skin and fabric to look really smooth. I used lots of blending, with harsher strokes in the hair to create texture and contrast.”

The more Viraj talks about the work, the more its many layers reveal themselves – not just on the canvas, but in the thinking that shaped it.

“When Viraj finished his portrait, I thought it was an outstanding piece of work – in terms of the subject, the depth of what he was able to capture,” Dad Rohit reveals. It was the smallest submission in size, among the finalists! I was quietly confident, without being overly optimistic.”

Mum Mandeep is pleased that Angad’s personality shines though in the portrait. “Angad is exactly what you see in that painting. He is serious, but also loves to have a good time.”

Angad has seen the portrait of course, but not as it hangs in the Gallery.Viraj Tandon

“Funny story,” Viraj recounts. “Friends of Angad’s who are seeing it, are now reaching out to him!”

Having won this year’s Young Archie portrait competition, and having been finalist for three years, what advice would Viraj give to future entrants?

“Let me be very frank,” he says slowly, in his characteristic deep-thinker manner. “Do not listen to your parents. Don’t listen to anyone. Do what you want to do. I really believe in that, because when my parents ask me to do something, I produce the most rubbish work. I don’t enjoy doing it. Pick someone who you admire. And work to the fullest capacity that you can, and make sure you get the fullest enjoyment out of it that you can.”

Viraj's artworks 1 of 8

READ MORE: Viraj, George, Hitha: Finalists at Young Archie 2026