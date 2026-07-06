myindianlink: Announcing 2026 photo contest

Reading Time: < 1 minute

2026 Photo contest

2026 Photo contest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Link (@indianlink)

Our Independence Day photo contest is BACK!

Are you of Indian heritage? Or have you travelled there for an amazing vacation? Maybe you’re someone who is fascinated by all things Indian?

You’re invited to participate in Indian Link’s 2026 #myindianlink photo contest.

LAST DAY TO ENTER: 30 July 2026

Here’s how you can enter:

1. Take a picture that shows us the India that lives in your heart. We’re on the lookout for some of the most creative interpretations – surprise us with your best!

2. Also, include a line about why you took the photograph or what it means to you.

3. Submit your entry by either:

posting the image in our contest announcement post’s comment section on Instagram (@indianlink) or Facebook (Indian Link), OR

posting the image on your page and using the hashtag #myindianlink and tagging @indianlink.

4. Reminder: if you’re uploading your entry onto social media, use the hashtag #myindianlink and don’t forget to TAG Indian Link (this is how we are notified of submissions)!

There are exciting prizes to be won! AND the two winning pics of the 2026 photo contest will be our cover and centre spread.

1 of 8

READ MORE: Images of quiet connection win #myIndianlink Photo Contest 2025