Indian films releasing in July 2026

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Indian films in July 2026

From epic mythologies to gritty thrillers and endearing romances, the Indian films in July 2026 offer a bit of everything for everyone. Brace yourselves, your ultimate watchlist starts here! Indian films in July 2026

SUPER SUBBU (Netflix) | TELUGU

Starring: Sundeep Kishan, Mithila Palkar, Murali Sharma

In a desperate attempt to escape his conservative father’s wrath, Subbu (Kishan) reluctantly accepts a covert job teaching sex education in the rural village of Makhipur. But here’s the twist – he’s inexperienced himself! Full of heart and humour, Super Subbu strikes a balance between its quirky premise and opening honest conversations about ‘taboo’ topics. Unpredictable villagers, awkward conversations, and the threat of risking his love, the series promises to be an engaging watch.

Releasing 2 July 2026

ISAKAPATNAM (Prime Video) | TELUGU

Starring: Samuthirakani, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sunil

Gang wars, political rivalries and family feuds.

Set in a ruthless 1990s port town, the hard-boiled thriller series follows three individuals – a woman seeking justice, a henchman trapped between duty and conscience, and a vengeful ordinary man – whose paths overlap as they attempt to dismantle the empire of Naidu (Samuthirakani), an outsider-turned-ruthless crime lord. As his daughter Bharathi (Rajesh) begins to doubt the moral cost of her father’s power-hungry ambition, mayhem becomes inescapable.

Releasing 2 July 2026

ALPHA (In cinemas) | HINDI

Starring: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Hrithik Roshan, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor

The pulse-pounding YRF Spy Universe is back and this time, with two new female assassins! Rigorously trained since childhood to become a lethal killer by her stepfather Fateh Singh (Deol), Sita (Bhatt) undertakes a mission to demolish her Singh’s illicit soldier program. Her rebellion forces her to team up with another fierce, highly trained operative (Sharvari). Fast-paced and explosive, Alpha follows the two women as they navigate the perils of the spy world, putting themselves and their espionage skills to test.

Releasing 3 July 2026

NAGABANDHAM (In cinemas) | TELUGU

Starring: Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, Iswarya Menon

Diving into the sacred realm of Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, this mythological fantasy follows a wicked force’s attempt to steal the divine Brahma Kamalam artifact which causes Lord Shiva (Karrna) to step in alongside the Naga Sadhus and defeat the dark forces. When the temple’s mythical guardian Nagabandham joins in, an epic battle between the divine and the evil unfolds. Set against a breathtaking canvas with larger-than-life visuals, the film is a powerful glimpse into hidden mysteries and spiritual traditions.

Releasing 3 July 2026

RAO BAHADUR (In cinemas) | TELUGU

Starring: Satyadev, Vikas Muppala, Deepa Thomas

Doubt, they say, is a deadly demon. Building upon these words and set against the milieu of a fading aristocracy, the film follows the life of a royal figure Rao Bahadur (Satyadev) stuck in the past who battles with his internal demons amid the shifting currents of his legacy. Delving into the decay of nobility and personal dilemmas, the psychological drama is set to combine dark comedy and magical realism.

Releasing 3 July 2026

BABY DO DIE DO (In cinemas) | HINDI

Starring: Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher, Chunky Pandey

The neo-noir crime thriller revolves around a deaf and mute woman, Baby (Qureshi) who leads a dangerous double life as a contract killer in Mumbai. Haunted by the voice of her murdered sister, Baby navigates her grief and trauma but everything turns upside down when a seemingly routine hit mission goes completely awry, forcing Baby to confront her old wounds and most importantly, fight to survive.

Releasing 3 July 2026

PRITAM AND PEDRO (JioHotstar) | HINDI

Starring: Vir Hirani, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Vikrant Massey

Meet Pritam (Hirani) and Pedro (Arshad), a shrewd techie and a tough cop who cross paths in a cyber cell and team up to find the kidnapped son of a minister. As the unconventional duo navigate their contrasting personalities and join forces to solve the crime, they find themselves in dangerous situations riddled with mischances. Inspired by Amit Dubey’s ‘Hidden Files’ and ‘Return of the Trojan Horse’, the cybercrime comedy series is primed to thrill its viewers with a wild and entertaining ride.

Releasing 3 July 2026

I, NOBODY (In cinemas) | MALAYALAM

Starring: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Parvathy Thirovothu, Vijayaraghavan

This Malayalam crime thriller brings us into the life of Rajeevan (Sukumaran), a seemingly ordinary government employee whose life spirals into disarray when he gets entangled in a bank heist – as a central figure – and must fight to survive, protect his family and perhaps, ensure his true identity stays hidden.

Releasing 9 July 2026

DHAMAAL 4 (In cinemas) | HINDI

Starring: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Desmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi

Bigger, dumber and deadlier! Bollywood’s iconic clueless, goofy gang – Adi (Warsi), Deshbandhu (Desmukh) and Manav (Jaaferi) – returns for a wild treasure hunt to find the ‘Treasure of Life’, and this time, they team up with a smooth-talking IRS officer, Guddu (Devgn). The stakes are higher in this one – think pirates, wild jungles and some unexpected traces of horror – as the gang find themselves in outrageous conditions. Unhinged and chaotic, as it forever is with this gang, the laugh-out-loud disaster is on once again.

Releasing 10 July 2026

IDHAYAM MURALI (In cinemas) | TAMIL

Starring: Atharvaa Murali, Fahadh Faasil, Preity Mukhundhan

In this coming-of-age romance, a young man Murali (Murali) experiences the aches of unrequited love as he navigates his journey moulded by dreams, connections and yearning. As time passes, he comes to realise that some feelings are destined to remain. Drifting between yesteryear memories and present-day realisations, Idhayam Murali seems to portray romance with a breath of simplicity as it walks the audience down a nostalgia-filled lane of youth and love.

Releasing 10 July 2026

IKKA (Netflix) | HINDI

Starring: Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Dia Mirza

If you love a solid courtroom thriller, this one is for you! When his loved one’s life is threatened, respected attorney (Deol) is forced to defend a murder suspect (Khanna) he had once brought down, and who he still suspects is guilty. He must transgress every rule to secure freedom for his former foe, all while he battles both his own conscience and the formidable forces that stand against him. Gripping and stacked with moral questions that linger long after the gavel hits, the film harps on the many dilemmas faced in the pursuit of justice.

Releasing 10 July 2026

MAHAPRABHU JAGANNATH (In cinemas) | HINDI, TELUGU, ODIA

Voice cast: Prachi Save Saathi, Sonal Kaushal, Aadityaraj Sharma

Set in the Kaliyuga, this animated epic mythological film narrates the story of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Balram, and Garud as they embark on an adventure across realms to take down the asura Aham, who has held devotees and divine beings captive inside an enigmatic mercury-based world. Focusing on the premise that pure devotion can never be defeated and that the divine will always safeguard the faithful, the film is bound to immerse its audiences into a culturally rooted and magical animation experience.

Releasing 10 July 2026

G. D. N. (In cinemas) | TAMIL, TELUGU, MALAYALAM, HINDI, KANNADA

Starring: R. Madhavan, Sathyaraj, Priyamani, Jayaram

Based on the life of celebrated Indian inventor and industrialist Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, the pan-Indian biopic recounts how the ‘Edison of India’ went on his remarkable journey from dropping out of school in 3rd grade to establishing a great empire of invention and wealth creation. G. D. N. follows the innovations and contributions of the self-taught engineer that helped shape India’s early industrial history, and ultimately bringing to light the story of an underrated visionary.

Releasing 17 July 2026

THE INDIA STORY (In cinemas) | HINDI, TAMIL, TELUGU

Starring: Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade

When mysterious and alarming health crises begin to plague the local population, secrets slowly come to light which expose systemic troubles and corporate greed. The thriller drama follows an investigation that divulges what happens behind closed doors when communities suffer from chemical misuse and pesticide-heavy farming. A powerful tale of truth and justice, The India Story witnesses a high stakes battle where ordinary citizens and honest officials risk everything for the greater good. Indian films in July 2026

Releasing 24 July 2026

UTTAR DA PUTTAR (In cinemas) | HINDI

Starring: Annu Kapoor, Rukhsar Rehman, Brijendra Kala

What happens when blind faith clashes with hard work? The Indian households’ preoccupation with superstitions is not uncommon at all, and this comedy-satire delves into the humorous conflict between these beliefs and actual effort. Here, you’ll find the tale of an eccentric family seeking the ‘right (physical) direction’ in their lives to change their luck, which drives them to hilarious, unpredictable consequences.

Releasing 24 July 2026

TERA YAAR HOON MAIN (In cinemas) | HINDI

Starring: Aman Indra Kumar, Akanksha Sharma

With love comes joy, and with love comes pains too. The upcoming romantic drama reflects this truth — revolving around Sanju (Kumar), a carefree man who moves to Mumbai for a new job and meets Annu (Sharma). Their budding romance slowly transforms into an earnest and complex tale of love, friendship, and unforeseen heartbreak as fate lays its hand on their relationship. Indian films in July 2026

Releasing 31 July 2026

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