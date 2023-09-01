17 films and series to look out for in September 2023

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Jawan (In Cinemas)

The Baadshah of Bollywood is back – with Deepika Padukone in a special appearance – sending SRK fans into a frenzy for the second time this year! Joined by Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu, with Anirudh holding the musical reins, audiences should expect the South stars to steal the show in this Hindi/Tamil/Telugu action blockbuster. If Pathaan packed a punch for you, Jawaan just might be the next masala movie you’ve been craving for.

Release Date: 7 September

Friday Night Plan (Netflix)

When mum’s away… these brothers come out to play. For students who have the HSC set in their sights, you may feel some FOMO with this fun Hindi flick all about getting the good times going. I mean, teenagers and an empty house for the weekend… what could go wrong?

Release Date: 1 September

Jaane Jaan (Netflix)

In this upcoming Hindi whodunnit thriller, Bebo seems to have serenaded the wrong crowd. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma are the talented trio on the search for answers that may hiding be in plain sight. Grab your magnifying glasses for this mystery movie directed by Sujoy Ghosh!

Release Date: 21 September

Kushi (In Cinemas)

South Indian cinema is in for a treat this month with superstars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda uniting as star-crossed lovers. With a sweet love story facing some sour twists of fate, this Telugu rom-com is sure to melt your heart. Will this dynamic duo keep all things khushi (happiness) in their marriage?

Release Date: 1 September

Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire (In Cinemas)

A roaring and rowdy rebel on the big screen – what more could Prabhas fans ask for? With this only being the first part of an upcoming series, audiences can definitely expect plenty of twists and turns in this Telugu action drama. Fingers crossed Prabhas can redeem himself after his ‘unique’ performance earlier this year (seriously, after all the Adipurush memes let’s hope that was a one-off for Indian cinema’s Baahubali).

Release Date: 28 September

The Great Indian Family (In Cinemas)

No matter how many ups and downs an Indian family may have, love will always prevail in binding you together. However, sometimes the chaos can land you in more trouble than you expected. That’s the case for one Indian family whose story you might need to gather your own near and dear to truly enjoy. Make sure to mark your shared calendars for this Hindi family flick starring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar!

Release Date: 22 September

Haddi (Zee5)

Is there anything that Nawazuddin can’t do? Whether he happens to be adorned as a ruthless transgender woman or a gangster tightly gripping his crown, this crime thriller will be nonetheless power-packed.

Release Date: 7 September

Bambai Meri Jaan (Prime Video)

In a city where the streets are littered with secrets, crime lords will do anything to silence their enemies. Produced by Hindi cinema powerhouses including Farhan Akhtar, Kay Kay Menon leads a dazzling cast in this crime thriller series. If you’re not hooked already, know this could possibly be the closest Bollywood gets to a Peaky Blinders remake.

Release Date: September 4

Chandramukhi 2 (In Cinemas)

Before Bollywood’s beloved Bhool Bhulaiyaa, there was Kollywood’s Chandramukhi. The story continues with the upcoming sequel to the Tamil horror comedy classic starring Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence and Vadivelu. Although you can expect some laughs, I’m also sure this flick isn’t for the faint-hearted.

Release Date: 19 September

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello – Side A (In Cinemas)

The lives of a young couple a turned upside down when their dreams of the perfect life require imperfect tactics to achieve. Starring Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth, can love truly conquer all in this upcoming Kannada romantic drama?

Release Date: 1 September

Cheta Singh (In Cinemas)

Sound the sirens, another Punjabi crime thriller is coming our way! A bit of bloodshed won’t stop one man from making sure justice is served. This gritty release is guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Release Date: 1 September

Love All (In Cinemas)

Who knew badminton could be so bad? Well for one boy, his racket and shuttlecock are what stand between him and his future. In this upcoming Hindi drama release, witness a tear-jerking story where sport saves the bond between a father and son.

Release Date: 1 September

Buhey Bariyan (In Cinemas)

The patriarchy stands no chance in Punjab with this powerful Punjabi film showcasing the potential all women have in creating change. This comedy-drama release follows one group of women whose greatest weapons are their voices (and their chappals). Two queens of Punjabi cinema, Neeru Bajwa and Nirmal Rishi, put their best foot forward in an empowering story that celebrates #girlpower.

Release Date: 15 September

Mr Kolketa (Hoi Choi)

History buffs unite, this Bengali adventure drama will take you back in time! Watch as one detective (Ritwik Chakraborty) gets tangled in a journey of uncovering hidden treasures of the past. Who says curiosity is a curse if it means a quest is always around the corner?

Release Date: 8 September

Sukhee (In Cinemas)

Just as the title suggests, this upcoming Hindi slice-of-life release is filled with so much happiness you’ll be smiling before even entering the cinema. Shilpa Shetty plays a Punjabi housewife who seeks to find her own happiness after a turbulent turn of events. Grab the family together for the heart-warming tale of strength and self-discovery.

Release Date: 22 September

Skanda – The Attacker (In Cinemas)

Rugged mobsters, romantic montages and one rowdy hero – an epic combination bound to win audiences over. This Telugu action entertainer takes things up a notch as no one will get in the way of Ram Pothineni seeking justice. I think Indian audiences should now accept that nobody does action as well as South Indian superstars.

Release Date: 15 September

Special Mention: My Kitchen Rules (Channel 7)

Whether you are a stove maestro or Maggi is your go-to meal, My Kitchen Rules has always been an Aussie family favourite. This season, get ready to cheer on ‘twin-dians’ Radha and Prabha as they don their aprons for some sizzling reality television.

Release Date: 4 September

