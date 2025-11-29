Indian films and series releasing in December 2025

Reading Time: 4 minutes

As December rolls in, the holiday season heats up on the big screen. Cinemas are set to dazzle audiences with a mix of thrilling adventures, heartfelt stories, and laugh-out-loud moments. From high-energy spectacles to feel-good tales, December 2025 promises a cinematic celebration. Indian films and series in December

AKHANDA 2 (In cinemas)

The long-awaited sequel to the Telugu hit Akhanda, the film reunites Nandamuri Balakrishna with director Boyapati Sreenu. With a legacy to honour, it promises high-octane action, larger-than-life visuals, and grand mass-appeal, especially with a 3D / theatrical spectacle offering for fans. Will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Releasing 5 Dec 2025

DHURANDHAR (In cinemas)

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a sharp, fast-paced spy thriller about a RAW agent who goes undercover to stop a major threat to the nation. It’s inspired by real secret missions from the ‘70s and ‘80s. With Ranveer Singh in the lead, the excitement is even higher. He’s known for completely owning every role he takes on. Whether intense, emotional, or high-energy, Dhurandhar looks like another powerful performance from him, adding one more standout character to his already impressive lineup.

Releasing 5 Dec

KIS KISKO PYAAR KAROON 2 (In cinemas)

Get ready for laughter and mayhem as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 gears up for its December release. Kapil Sharma leads the cast in this new chapter, joined by Ayesha Khan, Manjot Singh, Parul Gulati, and more. The trailer offered hilarious glimpses into the film’s crazy situations and colourful characters, setting the stage for a riotous comedy ride.

Releasing 12 Dec

IKKIS (In cinemas)

Ikkis will mark the last screen appearance of the legendary movie star, Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025. The actor has played the role of the father of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. The film is a war-drama based on the true story of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of India’s Param Vir Chakra for his bravery in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film stars Agastya Nanda in his first major role after Archies which was released on Netflix.

Releasing 25 Dec

AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH (In cinemas)

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the epic saga of Pandora. The film follows Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their family as they face a new threat from the fierce Ash People, introducing fresh cultures like the sky‑travelling Wind Traders. Directed by Cameron, the movie brings back fan favourites like Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang, along with new characters, expanding Pandora’s world. Shot with groundbreaking visuals, it will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, reaching a wide audience in India.

Releasing 12 Dec

TU MERI MAIN TERA MAIN TERA TU MERI (In cinemas)

The name may be a mouthful, but the fun this film promises is easy to remember. This romantic-comedy from Dharma Productions stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, with veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in supporting roles. Shot across stunning locales like Croatia, Rajasthan, and Mumbai, the film blends humour, heart, and festive charm. Looks like a feel-good love story, a perfect holiday treat for audiences looking for laughter, romance, and colourful visuals.

Releasing 25 Dec

SINGLE PAPA (Netflix)

In this comedy-drama starring Kunal Kemmu and Prajakta Koli, life takes an unexpected twist when GG (Kunal’s character) impulsively decides to adopt a baby, turning his traditionally structured family upside down. The series explores the hilarious chaos, tender moments, and emotional rollercoasters of single fatherhood. Looks like it’s packed with laughter, confusion, and heartwarming surprises.

Releasing 12 Dec

MRS DESHPANDE (JioHotstar)

Madhuri Dixit stars in a thrilling new series called Mrs. Deshpande, inspired by the French show La Mante. The story is about a regular housewife who has a dark secret – she used to be a serial killer. Now, a new killer appears, copying her old crimes. The police have no choice but to ask her for help to catch this copycat before the next murder happens.

Releasing 19 Dec

KARMAANYA (In cinemas)

This could well be your new year’s eve watch. It is a fantasy adventure set in the mystical forest of Aranyam, blending Indian folklore with rich visuals and epic world-building. Directed by Mehul A. Thakkar, the film marks Prateek Jain’s Bollywood debut, alongside Arjun Punj, Rahul Roy, and Sharat Saxena. With its mix of mythology, mystery, and high-scale VFX, the film promises a grand cinematic experience.

Releasing 31 Dec

SINGLE SALMA (Netflix)

Huma Qureshi’s Single Salma released on 31 Oct in theatres. It tells the story of Salma Rizvi, a 33-year-old urban planner whose dreams often take a backseat to family duties. Pressured to marry, she agrees to wed the dependable Sikandar Khan (Shreyas Talpade). But a business trip to London introduces her to the charming Meet Singh (Sunny Singh), who quickly wins her heart.

Releasing 26 Dec

DURLABH PRASAD KI DOOSRI SHAADI (In cinemas)

The poster surely gave us DDLJ feels! This one’s a fun, heartwarming comedy about a widower whose son decides it’s time for him to find love again. The son sets out to find a suitable bride, leading to a series of funny, chaotic, and touching situations. Starring Sanjay Mishra as Durlabh Prasad and Mahima Chaudhry as the prospective bride, the film explores second chances.

Releasing 19 Dec

