Indian films and series in November 2025

Reading Time: 4 minutes

As we step into November 2025, Indian cinema and streaming platforms are gearing up for a vibrant lineup that spans genres, languages and formats. From big-screen spectacles and poignant dramas to binge-worthy web series, this month promises something for every kind of viewer. Whether you’re planning a blockbuster-filled weekend at the theatre or an OTT-marathon from your couch, this November’s schedule reflects an Indian film ecosystem that’s both ambitious and diverse. Let’s dive in and explore what makes this slate worth marking in your calendar.

Vrussabha (In cinemas)

Releasing 6 Nov

When a wealthy diamond magnate’s son returns to their ancestral village, forgotten shadows from a violent past resurface, forcing the family to confront buried truths. Starring Mohanlal, the Malayalam film is a haunting drama about memory, redemption, and the inescapable weight of one’s history.

Haq (In cinemas)

Releasing 7 Nov

Inspired by the landmark Supreme Court case Shah Bano vs. Ahmed Khan, Haq is a powerful tale of resilience, faith, and the indomitable spirit of a woman who dares to claim her rightful place in both law and society. Starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, the film delivers a compelling exploration of justice, gender, and the courage to stand against convention.

Baramulla (Netflix)

Releasing 7 Nov

A police officer delving into a string of missing children cases uncovers unsettling truths as eerie supernatural forces begin to endanger his family and shatter Baramulla’s fragile peace. Starring Manav Kaul and co-written by Aditya Dhar, the film blends mystery, horror, and emotion in a chilling tale of duty, fear, and the unseen.

The Girlfriend (In cinemas)

Releasing 7 Nov

A Telugu film which captures the journey of a young girl Bhooma (Rashmika Mandanna) who somehow finds herself in a toxic relationship with her boyfriend, Vikram played by Dheekshith Shetty. The story follows an unusual love story along with all its messy and complicated parts.

Jatadhara (In cinemas)

Releasing 7 Nov

An upcoming supernatural thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu, this film delves into the mystical forces unleashed by human greed. Inspired by the enigmatic Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, it explores the myths and theories surrounding its alleged supernatural powers.

Thode Door Thode Paas (Zee5)

Releasing 7 Nov

Tired of his family’s constant obsession with screens and gadgets, a father sets out to rekindle the warmth of real connections in this heartwarming, nostalgic series. Starring Mona Singh, Pankaj Kapur, and Kunaal Roy Kapur, the show beautifully contrasts today’s tech-driven lives with the simpler times of heartfelt conversations, laughter, and shared family moments.

Jassi Weds Jassi (In cinemas)

Releasing 7 Nov

Get ready for a whirlwind of laughter, chaos, and pure ’90s nostalgia where old-school romance meets the heart of small-town life. Before DMs, video calls, and Wi-Fi, the film explores love finding its way through landlines, mixtapes, and stolen glances. Packed with fun, emotion, and the charm of a bygone era, this romantic comedy reminds us that the best love stories never go out of style. Indian films and series in November

Delhi Crime Season 3 (Netflix)

Releasing 13 November

The Emmy Award–winning Netflix series returns for its highly anticipated third season, taking the story beyond the capital to Assam. This season delves into the chilling world of human trafficking that spans India’s borders and brings new layers of complexity to the investigation. Shefali Shah reprises her acclaimed role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, while Huma Qureshi joins the cast, adding fresh intrigue and intensity to the gripping narrative.

Kaal Trighori (In cinemas)

Releasing 14 Nov

A once-in-a-century cosmic phenomenon unleashes Trighori, a dark force rooted in ancient myth. As three cursed nights converge, the destinies of three individuals intertwine in a terrifying spiral of chaos and fate. Starring Arbaaz Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Aditya Srivastava, Trighori is a gripping supernatural thriller that blurs the line between legend and nightmare.

De De Pyaar De 2 (In cinemas)

Releasing 14 Nov

In this much-awaited sequel, love faces its biggest challenge yet as Ashish steps into Ayesha’s family home, where every glance and conversation tests their unconventional bond. Will their age-gap romance melt hearts or spark fresh chaos? Featuring an impressive ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan, and Meezan Jafferi, this film promises a comedy-filled theatrical experience.

The Family Man Season 3 (Prime Video)

Releasing 21 Nov

India’s favourite cop Srikant Tiwari is back and so is his wonderfully chaotic family! This new season picks up four years after the events of the last, with Srikant once again caught between high-stakes missions and the equally demanding challenges of domestic life. As new villains emerge, he must balance duty, danger, and dad jokes in his signature style.

Masti 4 (In cinemas)

Releasing 21 Nov

Starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, this fourth installment in the controversial franchise follows three disenchanted husbands who decide to escape their dull marriages in search of excitement. What starts as a wild plan for freedom and fun soon unravels into chaos, bringing unexpected twists, hilarious mishaps, and a hard look at the price of temptation. Indian films and series in November

120 Bahadur (In cinemas)

Releasing 21 Nov

Based on true events, the film chronicles the harrowing account of the Battle of Rezang La through the eyes of an injured soldier, one of only six survivors who fought valiantly in the historic clash. Starring Farhan Akhtar, the film is a gripping tribute to courage, sacrifice, and the indomitable spirit of those who faced overwhelming odds on the battlefield.

Gustaakh Ishq (In cinemas)

Releasing 21 Nov

Fashion icon Manish Malhotra makes his debut as a film producer with this film starring Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Naseeruddin Shah, as it weaves a tale of passionate, timeless love set against the historic and evocative backdrops of Old Delhi and the grand old mansions of Punjab.

Tere Ishk Mein (In cinemas)

Releasing 28 Nov

A heart-wrenching exploration of love, loss, and the fragility of relationships, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. Billed as a standalone spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa, it is set in the same cinematic universe but tells a completely new story with fresh characters, capturing the spirit of the original while charting its own emotional path. The much anticipated film promises intense performances, raw emotions, and a rollercoaster journey through passion and heartbreak. Indian films and series in November

As November 2025 unfolds, it’s clear that Indian entertainment is entering one of its most exciting phases yet. Whether it’s the emotional depth of dramas, the pulse of thrillers, or the charm of romantic comedies, this month’s lineup highlights the creativity and diversity that define Indian storytelling today. As audiences fill theatres and streaming platforms light up with new releases, one thing is certain – November is a celebration of cinema in all its vibrant forms.

READ MORE: Indian Link Loves: our November favourites