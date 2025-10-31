Indian Link Loves: our November favourites

Reading Time: 3 minutes

READ

Percy Jackson fans who have outgrown the humour of that beloved series can find a new home in Nikita Gill’s Hekate. Following the story of the often overlooked Greek goddess, this poetic retelling of Hekate’s life and times may be rooted in themes of witchcraft and necromancy but its lessons of self-discovery and belonging can be directly applied to the realities of many young adults. Told primarily through verse, the text is sophisticated yet engaging, making it perfect for those afraid to make the leap from young adult fiction to classical texts. November Favourites

WATCH

Featuring stars you know and love, including Emmy award winner Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, the internet’s favourite actor Keanu Reeves as well as comedian Aziz Ansari, who is also the director of the film, Good Fortune plays on a premise you’ve seen and heard before. Two people meet, they swap lives and gain new perspectives. Only this time, the divine intervention comes in the form of a well-intentioned, yet misguided entry-level angel who fails to understand human nature. A surprisingly insightful film, this comedy is a light-hearted watch perfect for a Friday night.

LISTEN

Ed Sheeran’s 2025 album Play (The Remixes), is an ode to the Indian influences which shaped his prior album. Big names on the cover include Arijit Singh, who gets additional Punjabi and Hindi verses on the hit track “Sapphire,” Jonita Gandhi and Karan Aujla. The song “Don’t Look Down,” features diaspora musicians Dhee and Hanumankind whose rap shifts the tone midway to create a song that is dynamic and masterful. Taken as a whole, Sheeran’s latest album is a celebration of Indian music and is another step forward for Indian artists to truly go global. November Favourites

EAT

Content creator Sanjana Modha’s Gajar ka Halwa Dubai-Style chocolate bar has taken the internet by storm. At the heart of this guilty pleasure, is the nostalgia-inducing carrot halwa, which can be made however you wish, but Modha suggests opting for a slow cooking approach. Then, it’s simply placed into a silicone mould and covered with white chocolate (or dark chocolate for those with less of a sweet tooth). This golden hued chocolate is just divine to look at and deeply satisfying to crack open, making it not just a tasty snack, but a culinary experience.

