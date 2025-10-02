What are you looking for...?
Indian Link Loves: our October favourites

A twist on a classic treat, a new novel by a Booker Prize winning author, an Ishaan Khatter starrer and a new single by superstar AP Dhillon. It’s enough to keep you entertained through the month.

Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

READ

The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny might see Desai win a second Booker Prize (Source: X)

Longing for escapism? Netflix is overflowing with options, but take this screen addict's word for it: Nothing will come close to Kiran Desai's Booker Prize shortlisted novel The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny. The love story at its centre functions as a launchpad for broader discussions on class, race, history, post-colonialism and traditions that ought to be left behind. But don't let those big topics scare you. Instead, fall in love with Sunny and Sonia, two characters who are almost too relatable as they navigate uncertain futures, new cities and grapple with their own identity.

WATCH 

The film has been selected as India’s official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards (Source: IMDb)

Neeraj Ghaywan’s piercingly beautiful film Homebound centres around a question. Can friendship truly endure in the face of discrimination and poverty? The film follows two underdogs engaged in a relentless struggle to navigate their way through a society which reduces them to their name, caste and religion. Mohammed Shoaib Ali (Ishaan Khatter) is a wannabe police officer who pairs with Chandan Kumar Valmiki (Vishal Jethwa), a Dalit battling poverty, in a gruelling journey home during the lockdown. Recognised at Cannes and TIFF, could this film give India a shot at Oscars glory?

LISTEN 

Dhillon has recently collaborated with many stars including Shreya Goshal and Yo Yo Honey Singh (Source: Instagram)

AP Dhillon may have only released his previous album last year, but he’s already well on his way to releasing the next. Simultaneously upbeat, yet filled with a deep sense of yearning, his song “Without Me” is both the perfect post break-up song and the tune you need to add onto your party playlist. If you want more of the same, look no further than his recent collab with musical powerhouse Shreya Goshal on “Thodi Si Daaru. ” Innovative, powerful and a total earworm, it’s only a matter of time until his work dominates the music charts.

EAT 

Perfect for sweet tooths and health conscious folk alike (Source: Enter via Laundry Instagram)

Enter via Laundry's Hazelnut Barfi Chocolate Ganache may be the only exception to the adage "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." This masterful creation is perfect for all the chocolate lovers woefully deprived of their regular hit of cocoa during Diwali. And lucky for those who want a second or third serving, these aren't overly sweet either. Made without any condensed milk or artificial essences, the sweetness of the hazelnut barfi is undercut by the dark chocolate ganache. Sure, it may still be as unhealthy as a regular barfi, but your guests don't need to know that!

Sruthi is an emerging journalist who is deeply passionate about writing on topics such as literature, art and politics

