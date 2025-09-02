Indian Link Loves: our September favourites

Reading Time: 3 minutes

READ

September is a goldmine for book lovers. Literary superstar Kiran Desai’s highly anticipated novel is scheduled for release, as is Arundhati Roy’s memoir. But Aussie bookworms also have S.Shakthidharan’s memoir to look forward to. In Gather Up Your World in One Long Breath, Shakthidharan delves back into familiar themes of home, identity and migration. Chapters which detail the lives of family members simultaneously give readers insight into Shakthidharan’s own psyche. His ability to chain together themes of love, the consequences of war and family is a testament to his masterful storytelling ability.

WATCH

Thriller/roadtrip film, Maareesan, sees fan favourite Fahadh Faasil and comedy icon Vadivelu share the small screen. Following a conman and a man who seemingly suffers from memory loss, this Tamil-language film is an exciting tale of two intelligent men trying to fool the other. While the story gets side-tracked in the second half, it never leaves you feeling bored. Fahadh Faasil plays the type of ‘down on his luck,’ character that he’s loved for, whilst Vadivelu shows that he can do more than simply pull funny faces. Hilarious and deeply stirring, this film is a must-watch. (September Favourites)

LISTEN

Monsoon Season is Hanumankind’s response to fans who preferred his pre-Big Dawgs era of artistry. The album, with songs like ‘Cause,’ signals a return to the introspective persona behind his cigarette smoking, tough guy image. Other notable tracks include ‘Someone Told Me,’ which gives insight into a man just getting used to fame and ‘Holiday.’ But the album has its bangers too, including the viral ‘Big Dawgs’ and his anthem song, ‘Run it Up.’ When viewed as a whole, Monsoon Season is a true showcase of HMK’s artistic prowess and is proof that he’s not just a one-hit wonder.

EAT

It’s easy to say yes to anything mango lassi flavoured, but this combo genuinely looks promising and easy to make. All you need is milk, cream, sugar and a bit of patience (like the kind you need to wait overnight). This Indian twist on a classic Italian dish involves adding pistachios and cardamom to your mango puree. Not only does it mean that you don’t need to go near an oven, but it also doesn’t require advanced cooking skills. But if you’re not willing to wait, head over to Sydney’s Chit Chaat Co. for their take on this fusion dish. (September Favourites)

