Indian Link Loves: our August Favourites

READ

Literary superstar Amitav Ghosh’s latest masterpiece, Wild Fictions, is a pastiche of the themes explored in his earlier work. What emerges is a stunning, cerebral series of observations and insights in the form of essays and conversational pieces. Threading these seemingly disparate pieces on literature, climate change and language are the themes which concern him most: imperial violence and colonialism. To read this collection is to see the work of Ghosh the novelist, Ghosh the essayist as well as Ghosh the journalist. Will it take several nights to get through this book? Sure. Is it worth the effort? Definitely.

WATCH

A neurospicy teen on screen? Tanvi the Great by Anupam Kher is a celebration of neurodivergence and individuality. The film is anchored by a young girl’s quest to follow the footsteps of her late father and join the Indian army. Self-confident and impossibly stubborn, Tanvi doesn’t view her autism as a barrier, it’s others who do. What makes the film stand out is not that it rails against naysayers but that it shines a light on the kindness in everyone. If you have a thing for feel-good movies, then this is a must watch.

LISTEN

She’s bringing her Indian roots to RnB, and the music gods, i.e. SZA has given a stamp of approval to her work. Bengaluru-based musician Mary Ann Alexander may be young, but her artistic voice can be heard loud and clear. High chances are that you’ve come across her song in at least one reel. The airy, easy going Lovey Dovey has found its way in the background of fit checks and romantic expressions of love on Insta. Her latest, Round 2, demonstrates her strong vocals, her storytelling ability and signals that she’s an artist to watch. August Favourites

EAT

If you haven’t been up to date with the latest on MasterChef, then you probably missed Depinder’s gobsmacking prawn sukka dish. The spicy prawn sukka is an oldie but a goodie that’s well worth a revisit. And if you consider yourself something of a connoisseur, why not attempt the dish in its entirety, complete with a mango pachadi and banana balloon bread, AKA Mangalore buns? It may seem like a strange combo, but the bread itself is not only easy to make, but provides a much-needed sweetness. Think it’s something you can crack in under three hours? August Favourites

