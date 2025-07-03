What are you looking for...?
Sruthi Sajeev

Indian Link Loves: our July Favourites

From musical and cultural crossovers to exciting new debut novels, there’s so much to dive into this month!

July Favourites
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

READ

July Favourites - The Degenerates
‘The Degenerates’ is Richardson’s first novel (Source: Text Publishing)

The Degenerates is a book that is at once highly expansive and deeply relatable. This Miles-Franklin long-listed book, written by Indian-Australian writer Raeden Richardson, follows the lives of multiple characters including Indian immigrants Somnath and his child Maha, as well as her fellow Melbournians Titch and Ginny. The characters might have startlingly different lives, but all of them are grappling with the need for transformation and a deep longing for meaning. If you’re looking for a cerebral read to wile away the winter nights, then look no further than this stunning debut novel.

WATCH

July Favourites - Fool Volume
Vir Das returns to the stage after a two-year break (Source: IMDb)

Lovable jester Vir Das puts on his fool’s costume once again for his latest stand-up special Fool Volume. Bringing together his characteristic wit and his unique storytelling ability, Das vouches for a life lived less seriously. He may have only had a two-year break since his last comedy special, but he’s come back swinging with a series of new hot takes, and a new raft of personal stories (this time involving the police and the evil eye). The show marks his fifth collaboration with Netflix, making it a first for any Indian comedian. July Favourites

LISTEN

Ed Sheeran hanging out with SRK and Arjit Singh? No, it’s not just a dream! Sheeran’s latest single Sapphire is not just a jewel of a song, but it’s a ‘must watch’ too. The single is a celebration of Indian culture, featuring a Punjabi hook, the sitar and Arjit Singh, no less. Watch the music video and you’ll feel like you’re living vicariously through the singer as he hangs with Singh, SRK and more. To top it off, a Punjabi version of the song is in the works and is expected to be released later this month!

EAT

July Favourites
Urban Tadka’s Cappuccino Kheer-misu is an exciting twist on a much-loved dessert (Source Urban Tadka Instagram)

Ever thought of mixing your cappuccino with Kheer? Me neither, but it turns out that it can be done (with delicious results). Urban Tadka’s Cappuccino Kheer-Misu, is a must try for those sweet tooths or fusion dish fanatics. The combination of the bitterness of tiramisu with the sweetness of Kheer makes a dish that is to die for – one which is not just a dream to bite into, but which is totally Instagram-worthy. Not to mention the millions of puns that you can leave as a caption (“Kheer I Miss u!”). July Favourites

Sruthi Sajeev
Sruthi Sajeev
Sruthi is an emerging journalist who is deeply passionate about writing on topics such as literature, art and politics

