Sruthi Sajeev
Indian Link Loves: Our June Favourites

A Booker Prize winner, an Aussie animation that won the Berlin Teddy award and new music by a beloved Indo-Australian musician…there’s so much to look out for this month.

June Favourites
Reading Time: 3 minutes

READ

Photo of Banu mushtaq and deepthi
The Heart Lamp is the first short story anthology to win the International Booker Prize (Source: Twitter)

Banu Mushtaq’s book The Heart Lamp has made history, being the first short story anthology and the first work written in Kannada to win the International Booker Prize. Known for her striking ability to capture the nuances of human nature, Mushtaq’s collection of 12 short stories dives into the lives of Muslim women in South India. Its translator, Deepa Bhasthi, has brought the work to a larger audience through her ability to faithfully capture Mushtaq’s prose through English. With this award-winning translation readily available, there’s no excuse for not picking up this vital work.

WATCH

Photo of June favourites -Lesbian Space Princess
Lesbian Space Princess will be playing at the Sydney Film Festival this month (Source: IMDb)

It’s Saira vs the Straight White Maliens in Lesbian Space Princess, a ridiculously funny story of an introverted princess who embarks on a journey to rescue her ex from aliens. The stakes are high as she faces hazards such as “gloom-goo” and worst of all, her own self-doubt. Lightheartedly playing with heavily politicised concepts, the film is unafraid to make a point even if it alienates some viewers. Directed by Emma Hobbes and Leela Varghese, the film embraces its ridiculous premise with all its heart yet is deeply insightful, stirring up those much needed warm and fuzzy feelings.

LISTEN

Photo of June Favourites - L-Fresh the Lion
Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of L-Fresh the Lion’s full EP (Source: Instagram)

L-Fresh the Lion has “fire in his belly,” but seems to also have the peace of mind to “fly above” any barriers. His new singles are filled with this type of dynamic. His lyrics are hot with rage, while the instrumentals are less heavy, perhaps reflecting his hard won sense of calm. It’s no surprise that his first EP after a five year break is titled Reincarnation. His songs might have similar themes to his earlier work, but his lyrics have an added edge, no doubt a product of the five years he spent fine-tuning his craft.(June Favourites)

EAT

The dum aloo gnocchi is a fun twist on a classic dish (Source: ISH Restaurant Instagram page)

Looking to dive into some warm, hearty meals in the face of this chilly weather? Why not make dum aloo gnocchi? There are so many ways you can make this dish from sticking to the original, but simply integrating dum aloo made your way, to jazzing up the tomato sauce with Indian spices. It’s spicy, easy to make and a great twist on a classic dish.  And as always, if you’re not bothered to make the dish (and you’re a Melbournian), then Melbourne’s Ish Restaurant can whip one up for you. (June Favourites)

Sruthi is an emerging journalist who is deeply passionate about writing on topics such as literature, art and politics

