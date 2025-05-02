Indian Link loves: Our May Favourites

Reading Time: 3 minutes

READ

For young adult fiction lovers, the Home Has No Boundaries short story collection edited by Sona Charaipotra and Samira Ahmed, might be the greatest crossover to occur. Featuring a list of contributors who have made a name in the YA space, the anthology is an exploration of family, break ups and first loves from a South Asian perspective. Oh, and it has a hearty dash of sci-fi and fantasy, because it wouldn’t be a good YA novel without it (let’s agree to disagree). It’s relatable, totally bingeable and perfect for driving those winter blues away.

WATCH

In Karan Kandhari’s film Sister Midnight, the message “follow your heart” takes on a new meaning. This film about a woman who completely lets loose, takes a surreal turn sometime after she gets bitten by a mosquito (although it’s unclear if this is an inciting incident). The film then turns into a fever dream where main character Uma, played by Bollywood sweetheart Radhika Apte, is overcome by her wildest impulses. The film, much like its main character, is unpredictable, with its mix of stop motion and stunning imagery. It’s bound to leave an impact long after credits roll.

LISTEN

Calling all alternative music lovers, the people who have rejected the music playing on radios and who prefer the warm tunes of indie icons like Elliott Smith and Sufjan Stevens. We’ve got a new singer to add to your list. Luke Sital-Singh released his latest album Fool’s Spring earlier this year. Songs like Still Young have the typical jangly guitar melodies and chords you would find in a Beatles song, whilst In Your Eyes contains dynamic shifts in melody and tone. The album is a gateway drug for those who have yet to enter the world of indie pop. (May Favourites)

EAT

This month we want you to go global. Why? Because Sydney finally has been graced with an ‘eat-in fresh-produce’ market in the form of Hay St Market. It’s the ultimate hub for foodies and tourists alike. This $20 million precinct has 48 different traders promising 25 different cuisines. And it serves…both in terms of taste and aesthetics. As you walk through, you’ll be stunned by the colours of the Korean food stalls, by the design of antique markets and more (and yes, if you just want to eat Indian, there’s an Indian stall too).

