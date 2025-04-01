Indian link loves: Our April favourites

Reading Time: 3 minutes

READ

We have a book you can add to your arsenal of tricks to help your kids come down after that Easter sugar high. Susanne Gervay’s Parrot Palace has all the ingredients of a novel that can’t be put down. It follows an Indian-Australian, a Hungarian-Chinese Girl and a “dinky-di” Aussie who come together to face a common enemy. And whilst it’s a wild ride of a novel (Hint: romantic confessions are made, important items broken), the novel pushes for a deeply accepting and multicultural Australia. And with more kids reading it, maybe this vision will become a reality.

WATCH

We challenge you to find someone who has watched We Are Lady Parts and hasn’t become a diehard fan. This series is an unapologetically realistic portrayal of the South Asian girls of the diaspora. It follows a young woman who finds herself inadvertently becoming the lead guitarist of an all female punk rock band turned sisterhood. Playing the main lead is Anjana Vasan who was recently nominated for the BAFTA TV awards for best female performance in a comedy. With nods for its writing and direction as well, what better time than now to start the show?

LISTEN

Nitin Sawhney clearly doesn’t like to keep his fans waiting. He’s released two albums in the past two years, both of which have received critical acclaim. His latest, the soundtrack for the doco Disneynature:Tiger, has received a BAFTA TV nomination. Sawhney does what he knows best in this soundtrack; telling a story. Pieces like Meet Ambar are a breath of fresh air, featuring a dynamic mix of Indian and Western classical sounds to convey the grandiosity of nature. Even those who switch off during documentaries will find themselves hooked to the TV by Sawhney’s prowess. (April Favourites)

EAT

Easter treats may be mainly targeted to children, but surely adults deserve a day to treat themselves too! And we’ve got a crossover you didn’t think you needed. Level up on your movie nights with an indulgent tiramisu gulab jamun. This fusion of Indian and Italian cuisine is not as heavy as you would think as the tiramisu offsets the heaviness of the gulab jamun, making it a guaranteed favourite for April. And there’s good news for folks who don’t want to get their hands dirty in the kitchen as places like Melbourne’s ISH Restaurant make their own version of it too.

