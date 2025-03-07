fbpx
What are you looking for...?
WHAT'S ON
RADIO
HomeLifestyle
Sruthi Sajeev
Sruthi Sajeev

Indian Link Loves: Our March Favourites

It’s International Women’s Day, and we’ve got a list of works that serve as powerful reminders of the strength of femininity and womanhood

Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

EAT (OR DRINK)

Rose petals in you cocktail (Source: Canva)

Looking for an Indian twist to a classic drink? Gulkand (rose petal preserve) might be that missing ingredient. Not only is it a cure-all (it can reduce acidity, help improve your skin, reduce inflammation, the list goes on), but it turns out that it can truly elevate a classic mojito. Just imagine the sweetness of gulkand combined with the minty flavours of a typical mocktail. It’s a tantalising, surprising and refined drink and will leave your guests wondering what the secret ingredient is …as long as you don’t tell them where you got the idea from! March favourites

LISTEN 

March favourites
Anoushka Shankar new release

Anoushka Shankar once again proves her virtuosity in channelling both the East and West in her music through her latest album Chapter III: We Return to Light. Her singles are stunning in their simplicity, much like your favourite movie soundtracks. If you’re a filmy person, then you’ll feel compelled to construct detailed storylines to complement your listening experience. Releases like Hiraeth contain equal parts light and darkness, making for a dynamic listen. It’s a must even for those who aren’t familiar with Shankar’s musicality. Who knows, maybe a March favourite could turn into a lifelong fave?

WATCH 

March favourites
Oscar nominated film ‘Anuja’ | Source: iMDb

If a film has the capacity to potentially break your heart (though, the writers thankfully restrain from doing so), then you can be sure that it contains joy in equal parts. In Anuja, this joy is deeply embedded in the relationship between the two sisters at the heart of the story as they navigate a life of poverty. It features standout performances by Ananya Shanbhag and Sajda Pathan, who was a child labourer herself and unflinchingly immerses herself in her role. It may have missed out on an Oscar, but it definitely deserves a spot on your movie list. March favourites

READ

March favourites
Author Jissa Jose and her book, Mudritha | Source: Instagram

Jissa Jose’s feminist masterpiece Mudritha was released in 2021, and whilst that makes the English translation of the work 4 years too late, it now finally stands a chance of being recognised globally. Set in contemporary Kerala, this award-winning novel is a story of women coming into their own. It may sound like heavy reading, but it’s wrapped in the gloss of a mystery novel as it follows the story of a tenacious police officer unwilling to give up a case of nine missing women. Sounds like something that ought to be prescribed reading for all!

READ MORE: Indian Link Loves: Our February Favourites

Sruthi Sajeev
Sruthi Sajeev
Sruthi is an emerging journalist who is deeply passionate about writing on topics such as literature, art and politics

What's On

View Calendar

Related Articles

Indian Link empowers and elevates the South Asian community in Australia, by telling their stories and unpacking their experiences in a nuanced and unbiased manner.

Company

Categories

Latest Articles

© Indian Link Media Group. All rights reserved. Level 25/259 George St, Sydney

Latest Issue
Radio
What's On
Open App