Indian Link Loves: Our March Favourites

Reading Time: 3 minutes

EAT (OR DRINK)

Looking for an Indian twist to a classic drink? Gulkand (rose petal preserve) might be that missing ingredient. Not only is it a cure-all (it can reduce acidity, help improve your skin, reduce inflammation, the list goes on), but it turns out that it can truly elevate a classic mojito. Just imagine the sweetness of gulkand combined with the minty flavours of a typical mocktail. It’s a tantalising, surprising and refined drink and will leave your guests wondering what the secret ingredient is …as long as you don’t tell them where you got the idea from! March favourites

LISTEN

Anoushka Shankar once again proves her virtuosity in channelling both the East and West in her music through her latest album Chapter III: We Return to Light. Her singles are stunning in their simplicity, much like your favourite movie soundtracks. If you’re a filmy person, then you’ll feel compelled to construct detailed storylines to complement your listening experience. Releases like Hiraeth contain equal parts light and darkness, making for a dynamic listen. It’s a must even for those who aren’t familiar with Shankar’s musicality. Who knows, maybe a March favourite could turn into a lifelong fave?

WATCH

If a film has the capacity to potentially break your heart (though, the writers thankfully restrain from doing so), then you can be sure that it contains joy in equal parts. In Anuja, this joy is deeply embedded in the relationship between the two sisters at the heart of the story as they navigate a life of poverty. It features standout performances by Ananya Shanbhag and Sajda Pathan, who was a child labourer herself and unflinchingly immerses herself in her role. It may have missed out on an Oscar, but it definitely deserves a spot on your movie list. March favourites

READ

Jissa Jose’s feminist masterpiece Mudritha was released in 2021, and whilst that makes the English translation of the work 4 years too late, it now finally stands a chance of being recognised globally. Set in contemporary Kerala, this award-winning novel is a story of women coming into their own. It may sound like heavy reading, but it’s wrapped in the gloss of a mystery novel as it follows the story of a tenacious police officer unwilling to give up a case of nine missing women. Sounds like something that ought to be prescribed reading for all!

READ MORE: Indian Link Loves: Our February Favourites