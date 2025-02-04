Indian Link Loves: Our February Favourites

Reading Time: 3 minutes

READ February Favourites

Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa OAM is adding the word “Author” to her never-ending list of descriptors, making us wonder whether she ever really sleeps. Her latest book “Fully Sikh: hot chips and turmeric stains” gives insight into her experiences as a Sikh Australian as she navigates through public and private worlds. Who better than Khalsa, who has spent much of her adulthood performing on stage, to explore this duality? Filled with her characteristic wit, it’s a book that promises to make you introspect as much as it will make you laugh out loud, making it a guaranteed February favourite.

WATCH

You’re Cordially Invited is a rom-com perfect for some light escapism thanks to its totally bonkers creative choices. A scheduling mishap results in a wedding venue being double booked, leading to Will Ferrell, playing the father of one bride, and Reese Witherspoon, as the steadfast older sister of the other, to engage in a thrilling rivalry. Whilst Witherspoon and Ferrell undeniably steal the show, the film can also be referred to as “that Geraldine Viswanathan film” due to her ability to match Ferrell’s comedic versatility. It suggests that her entry into mainstream cinema is more probable than not.

LISTEN

Joy Crookes is finally back! After an excruciating three year wait, the Bangladeshi singer dropped her latest single Pass the Salt. Whilst she has retained her distinct vocal quality and RnB musical style in the new single, her cheeky lyrics mark a shift away from her old music. We’ve already been treated to a teaser of her next song Mathematics, which will be released early Feb, where her voice and the strings melt together into a glorious harmony. The new album is guaranteed to be loved by old fans and will be a gateway drug for new ones.

EAT

Craving a fast snack that still has a spicy kick? Sounds like you’re in need of Indo-Aus fusion food. With jaffles being such an easily customisable food (and of course, superior to regular old toasties), it would be a crime not to make an “indian-ised” version of the snack. There are so many Indian foods which could serve as fillings but why not try making restaurant Flyover Fritterie’s Baingan Bharta Jaffle at home? With back-to-school season upon us, this cheesy snack is guaranteed to fool your kids into eating more eggplant.

