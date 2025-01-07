Indian Link loves: Our January favourites

Reading Time: 3 minutes

READ:

Spies, secret agents and secret missions… stories with this subject matter are often difficult to get right, but clearly novelist Shankari Chandran is not one to veer away from a challenge. Her latest novel, Unfinished Business follows CIA agent Ellie Harper who must revisit Sri-Lanka to investigate a murder, but her mission is haunted by memories of her previous experiences in the country. And for the fellow bookworms out there, yes you guessed right: the novel has dual storylines, meaning you’re in for double the mystery, double the fun, making it a doubly quick read.

WATCH:

All We Imagine as Light is a tour de force of a film that is more mood than story. Kapadia skillfully harnesses her insights as a documentary filmmaker to blur the line between fact and fiction, thus forcing audiences to feel the experiences of the central characters intensely. It follows the lives of three nurses in Mumbai, Prabha, Anu and Parvaty, who wrestle with life in a city they have a love- hate relationship with. What you’ll be left with long after the film is an image of the city, rather than the story itself.

LISTEN:

RnB singer Aaradhna’s latest album Sweet Surrender simply oozes a sense of femininity. It is a confident expression of the New Zealander’s perspective towards love, relationships and her own identity. Perhaps the secret sauce in her songs, made evident in slower singles like Mango Tree and I Think About You, is her silky, fine-tuned voice. Listening to her, it’s no surprise that the New Zealander has been on the music scene for more than 20 years. Her music makes perfect listening for kicking back after your 9-5, or to help you unwind for the weekend.

EAT:

Some may argue that samosas are a snack that simply should not be messed with and that it doesn’t require any more pizzazz than the odd chutney can offer. But we respectfully disagree. Samosa pinwheels are not only fun to eat, but they’re super fun to make. Basically, all the ingredients that you typically find in a samosa, like potatoes, peas, cumin powder and whatever else your heart desires, are wrapped in pastry and rolled into a pinwheel shape. So if you’ve run out of ideas for appetisers for your next get-together, it’s worth giving this January favourite a try.

